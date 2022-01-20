American foreign policy largely unchanged under Biden presidency

The leadership of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) provided the following reactions and insight into the state of America one year into the Biden Administration:. “President Biden’s economic policies have reversed the V-shaped recovery of the Trump Administration. And yet, even today, the Biden Administration continues to disincentivize work and fails to address our Nation’s crippling supply chain. Due to record inflation levels, those who are fortunate enough to have a job are seeing the value of their hard-earned paychecks diminish. To top it off, President Biden has attempted to force millions of Americans to choose between their livelihoods and their medical privacy through tyrannical vaccine mandates. President Biden had the opportunity to take advantage of the roaring economy that the Trump Administration gave him. Instead, he has done everything in his power to ruin it.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO