ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

COVID-19 continues to surge, where to get free at-home tests

890kdxu.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE, Utah (KDXU) – The battle against COVID-19 in Utah continues. The Utah Department of Health is reporting...

www.890kdxu.com

Comments / 0

Related
lovelandmagazine.com

Get free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests

You can expect delays, but ordering the FREE COVID-⁠19 tests through the U.S. Postal Service before you need them is of course what you need to do. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
890kdxu.com

Utah breaks another COVID-19 record

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KDXU) – The state of Utah has now passed 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 with 22 dying from the virus Thursday. There were 11,608 new cases of the virus Thursday with nearly 2,000 being school-aged children. The state has a record of 756 people hospitalized with...
UTAH STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 11,193 New Cases, 42 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported 11,193 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths Monday. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the total case count to 1,229,444, including 38,230 reinfections. Total deaths from the virus now number 11,193. The state’s average positivity rate stands at 23.7%, seemingly holding steady, though still at its highest point since the start of the pandemic. The daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 225.7, a slight drop from its peak of 227.7 reported last week. As of Friday, there were 1,566 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 238 on them in intensive care. Seventy-two percent of the state’s hospitals report no available adult ICU beds. The state has distributed more than 9 million vaccine doses, including nearly 2 million boosters. More than 73% of the state’s 5-and-older residents have received at least one shot.
MINNESOTA STATE
890kdxu.com

Lt. Gov. tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KDXU) – Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Her office says all of her public events have been canceled. Henderson was previously hospitalized in August 2020 with complications from COVID-19. According to staff, she is doing well under the circumstances...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
St. George, UT
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
GazetteXtra

20 flu-related hospitalizations reported in Rock County this flu season, state numbers show

Influenza-like activity has been decreasing in recent weeks, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report ending the week of Jan. 8, the most recent data as of press time. Rock County has had 20 suspected, probable or confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations among residents this flu season. “Thankfully, we are not seeing increases in these numbers, and statewide it looks like the numbers have decreased slightly over the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Three Deaths#U S
CBS DFW

Kroger Pharmacies Offering Free Non-Surgical N95 Masks To ‘Protect Customers, Communities Against COVID-19’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Getting ahold of non-surgical N95 masks to protect against COVID-19 transmission is getting easier in North Texas. Not only are they available at every Kroger, but they are free. Kroger Dallas Division announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 it is serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Effective immediately, customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last. Employees are also encouraged to take supplies for themselves and their families. “Kroger Dallas Division is grateful for the ongoing...
DALLAS, TX
CBS San Francisco

Infectious Subvariant Of Omicron Detected In Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) — Santa Clara County health officials confirmed Tuesday they have detected a descendant of the highly contagious omicron variant in two people, but do not know what, if any, new dangers this version of the coronavirus might hold. Santa Clara County Deputy Health Officer Dr. George Han told reporters that “early indications are that it probably behaves much like the omicron BA.1 sub-lineage, but it’s hard to tell because of the small number of cases so far.” According to the World Health Organization, the omicron variant has four lineages known as B.1.1.529, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. The most...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
GazetteXtra

Rock County residents will soon have access to free N95 masks

Looking to buy an N95 mask to protect yourself from the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19? You needn't pay a penny, while supplies last. As part of the Biden Administration’s effort to make the highly-effective N95 respirators more widely available, it was recently announced the federal government would ship 400 million of them to pharmacies across the country. In the coming weeks, local pharmacies will begin giving out free N95...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Dept. Of Health Launches Campaign To Encourage Children’s COVID-19 Vaccinations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday launched a campaign to encourage parents to get their eligible kids vaccinated against COVID-19. The ‘Real Kids’ campaign features children aged 5-11 why they got vaccinated in a series of television, radio and social media ads. The department said interviews with the children were conducted over the past few weeks at vaccination clinics in Baltimore City and Howard County and at a private pediatrics practice in Columbia. Kids in the campaign described why they wanted to get the vaccine, which included getting to see loved ones and getting back into sports. Seven-year-old Roslyn from...
BALTIMORE, MD
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy