The Queen has a job vacancy - but it only pays £9.50 per hour

By Breanna Robinson
 3 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II is on the lookout for a permanent, part-time housekeeping assistant to work in one of her royal palaces - for 20 hours a week.

Housekeeping assistants are expected to work those hours over four days, Monday to Sunday, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

They will receive £9.50 per hour ($12.95), which is the UK's new minimum wage, and must be able to legally work in the UK.

Passing the security vetting process beforehand prior to working for the Royal Family is also required.

"Previous housekeeping or hospitality experience would be an advantage but is not essential. We're more interested in your proactive approach and ability to tackle new challenges," read the job description posted on The Royal Household's jobs board.

The listing also wants someone who is "eager to learn new skills and develop a hospitality career."

"This is your opportunity to use your enthusiasm and interest in hospitality to deliver the exceptional," it continued.

For people over the age of 23 working outside of London, the national minimum wage is present £8.91, but it will increase to £9.50 in April 2022.

It's still less than the volunteer Living Wage Foundation's proposed £9.90 UK living wage, which is based on the genuine cost of living.

However, applicants may be delighted by the comprehensive package of benefits, which includes 33 days of vacation, a 15 per cent pension contribution, and access to various culinary and recreational facilities.

Holyrood House is the Monarch's formal residence in Edinburgh, Scotland's capital. Queen Elizabeth, who will mark her 70th year on the throne in 2022, divides her time between several residences throughout the year.

The Queen tours various engagements in Scotland and has engagements at the palace during Holyrood Week, which occurs from late June to early July.

The position closes out on January 21, and interviews are slated to take place on January 31.

