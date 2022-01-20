ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Coke Is Adding A Mocha Flavor To Its Coca-Cola With Coffee Line

By Kaitlin Gates
kjrh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the launch of Coca-Cola with Coffee in 2021, the soda brand is adding a fourth flavor to its java-infused cola collection. A Coca-Cola representative tells Simplemost you will be able to find mocha-flavored Coca-Cola with Coffee alongside the already available options: Dark Blend, Vanilla, Vanilla Zero Sugar and Caramel nationwide...

www.kjrh.com

Comments / 0

Related
BALittle

Kool-Aid, Lemonade, and Coca-Cola Among Recall - Throw Them Out

Kraft Heinz Voluntarily Recalls Select Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea Powdered Beverages and Limited Kool-Aid Powdered Beverage Products in U.S. and Select Country Time Lemonade and Tang Powdered Beverages in Canada, according to a company press release.
FingerLakes1.com

Coca-Cola unveils new cans

This new can design will debut along side of some of Coca-Colas new flavors. Coca-Colas goal with these new designs for the Coke Zero and Coca-Cola is to bring “ a modern edge to the same great tastes“. A bonus to the design change is that it should...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coke#Coca Cola#Brewed Coffee#Pepsi Cola#Food Drink#Java#Mocha Coca Cola#Coca Cola Coffee Plus#Coca Cola Bl K#Pepsi Caf#Ap
ComicBook

Coca-Cola Reveals Major Rebrand For Entire Line Of Drinks

Coca-Cola's biggest brand shift in recent memory is well underway. Mimicking the move it made with the company's flagship Coke and Diet Coke products last year, the Coca-Cola Company announced Wednesday it is replicating the designs of its main flavors across the entire line of Coca-Cola soda products. That means...
ECONOMY
kiss951.com

Coca-Cola To Introduced Fresca Canned Cocktails

The boozy beverage business keeps getting bigger thanks to the popularity of hard seltzers and such, and now Coca-Cola wants to get in on more of the action. The beverage company just announced they will be launching a line of Fresca canned cocktails, named Fresca Mixed. The non-alcoholic Fresca is a no-calorie grapefruit and citrus-flavored soda, which is currently the “fastest-growing” drink in the company’s portfolio. The new beverage will be part of a partnership with Constellation Brands, and Coca-Cola describes it as “a line of full-flavored, spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktails.”
DRINKS
The US Sun

Is Coca-Cola changing its cans?

WITH the unveiling of new flavors, it looks like Coca-Cola is desirous of starting off the new year right. This month, the company will debut a new design for flavored Coca-Cola products, as well as new Coca-Cola flavors in the following weeks. Is Coca-Cola changing its cans?. The Coca-Cola Company...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola to use self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest product launches

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday that it will use a limited number of self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest launches to customers in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. Starting today, customers can go to a special website to sign up for a delivery of the new items in less than an hour, while supplies last. Some of those packages will arrive via the robotic vehicles. The new items include Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha, which joins a lineup that includes vanilla, the top-selling Coca-Cola with Coffee flavor, and caramel. Coca-Cola with Coffee launched in January 2021. The beverage giant has also unveiled new packaging for its Coca‑Cola Cherry, Coca‑Cola Vanilla and Coca‑Cola Cherry Vanilla drinks, as well as the zero-sugar versions of these items. Coca-Cola has made a series ofproduct announcements in recent weeks. The stock has run up 25% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.6%.
LOS ANGELES, CA
marketingdive.com

Coca-Cola refreshes can designs to highlight flavor portfolio

Coca-Cola has redesigned the packaging of its flavored products and their zero-sugar counterparts, according to a press release. The Flavors line includes Cherry, Vanilla and Cherry Vanilla products. Full-color cans will correspond to single flavors, while stacked colors will mean dual flavors. In addition, full-sugar drinks will have a bold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thv11.com

Retro Recipes: How to make a Coca-Cola cake

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Do you love looking through old cooking books? Food and travel blogger Kat Robinson certainly does. In fact she wrote a whole book on it and is giving us a look at the best recipes. COCA-COLA CAKE. A personal favorite of mine, this rich but...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Food Beast

Coca-Cola Debuts New Flavor and Can Designs

This week, Coca-Cola launched a brand new Coffee Mocha flavor, a tasty addition to the already available Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel varieties. The latest innovations at Coca-Cola don't just stop at a new flavor, as bold, modern aesthetics highlight the vibrant new cans that can be seen across Coca-Cola's Flavors products.
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

Coca-Cola Launches New Products and New Look

You will soon see a new Coca-Cola product on shelves and see a brand new design on some of your favorite products. The new flavor will be part of their cola infused with coffee line, and the new flavor will be Coffee Mocha!. There will also soon be an entirely...
LIFESTYLE
deseret.com

Coca-Cola is giving its soda cans a total makeover

Coca-Cola has decided to give its cans a total makeover as it heads into the new year. The news: Coca-Cola has decided to unveil new looks for flavored Coke products. Cherry Coke cans will be rebranded as magenta. There will be a white label on the regular version of Cherry...
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

Constellation Brands To Bring Coca-Cola’s Fresca Brand Into The Alcohol Category

Coca-Cola has signed a brand authorization agreement with alcohol giant Constellation Brands to launch FRESCA Mixed, a line of spirit-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails in the US later this year. FRESCA is currently a zero-calorie, grapefruit citrus-flavoured soft drink in the Coca-Cola portfolio that is popular as a cocktail mixer. Constellation...
BUSINESS
gordonramsayclub.com

Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake Recipe

This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
RECIPES
KTVZ

Coke is giving its cans a makeover

Coca-Cola is fighting for your attention. The company is unveiling a new look for flavored Coke products this month, and it has a new Coke variety coming in a few weeks. It’s part of the company’s renewed focus on its Coke brand, as it dumps niche products and tries to drum up excitement for its core beverages.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy