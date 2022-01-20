ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Report of attempted package theft in Coos Bay leads officers to suspect in ID theft

By Gold Meadows for KCBY
KCBY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. - A man suspected of trying to steal packages off of peoples porches has been arrested for identity...

kcby.com

3d ago

this is why you cannot have stuff shipped to your house around here unless you're going to be there to pick it up because these porch these are going to start getting more and more embolden

