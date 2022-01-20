ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Ownership Via Franchising

tmj4.com
 3 days ago

Franchise ownership is an efficient way to diversify your income, or replace your job if you’d rather work only for yourself. Some are full-time, some...

www.tmj4.com

Norwalk Hour

5 Ways to Finance a Franchise

Franchises come in all shapes, sizes and levels of financial commitment. Finding a franchise ownership opportunity that’s just right for you is the most important factor — followed closely by paying for it. How will you secure the necessary funds to cover the initial franchise fee, startup costs and the ensuing royalty payments? Thankfully, there is more than one way to get funding for the franchise of your dreams so that you can finally become your own boss.
SMALL BUSINESS
bendsource.com

Goal Setting for Home Ownership

Each January represents a fresh start, a new year, a new opportunity to set goals for the subsequent months and year. Some people start the year with resolutions; others prefer a more long-term outlook of goal setting. Whatever the method is, it is important to set a roadmap on how to attain the desired outcome.
REAL ESTATE
#Franchising
capitolweekly.net

‘FAST recovery’ plan would cripple franchise businesses

The franchise model, whereby a brand and business are developed by a franchisor and a franchisee pays for the right to distribute products and services based on the model, is a time-honored way of achieving success. From auto repair (Meineke Car Care Centers) to childcare (Kiddie Academy), the franchise model...
SMALL BUSINESS
wglr.com

Madison mayor tours businesses that received property ownership loans

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Friday toured some local businesses that received city support in getting themselves established. Rhodes-Conway visited JP Hair Design and KnitCircus Yarn, both of which are located in the 500 block of Grand Canyon Drive on the city’s west side. The...
MADISON, WI
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Franchise Business Review names Cruise Planners #1 in Franchisee Satisfaction in Travel and Tourism Category and #3 in Top 200 Franchises of 2022 Overall

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, continues to thrive and dominate as a top travel franchise to own according to Franchise Business Review by once again naming the company "Best-in-Category Franchise" for the second year in a row. In addition, FBR also named Cruise Planners #3 in its list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022 overall, a feat no travel service company has ever achieved and a milestone that is especially poignant, given the uncertainty of the past year. This ranking also puts Cruise Planners ahead of dozens of large companies such as Sotheby's International Realty, Planet Fitness and Pinch a Penny, to name a few.
TRAVEL
franchising.com

HomeWell Care Services Named a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

January 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Burkburnett, TX - HomeWell Care Services, a leading national provider of non-medical in-home care, has been named a Top Franchise for 2022 by Franchise Business Review. The award is based on an independent survey of HomeWell franchisees on critical areas of the franchise system, including training & support, operations, franchisor-franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
BURKBURNETT, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
QSR Web

Franchise Focus

Chick'nCone combines the best of both worlds: sweet and salty. The concept thrives on social media and has gained an instant following, making it an attractive option for franchisees.
ECONOMY
franchising.com

FASTSIGNS Named a 2022 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows FASTSIGNS Ranks Highest in Franchisee Satisfaction in the Business Service Category Within the Top 200 Franchise Brands. January 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, TX - FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, was recently named Best-in-Category in the Business Service sector on Franchise Business Review’s list of the Top Franchises for 2022. This is the 17th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.
CARROLLTON, TX
outerbanksvoice.com

ClubCorp acquires ownership of Currituck Club

On Dec. 29, 2021, Dallas-based ClubCorp officially assumed full ownership of the Corolla, NC county club, ending its 20-year lease of the property. ClubCorp has operated The Currituck Club country club for over twenty years, and with ownership now in place, ClubCorp and The Currituck Club will move forward with a host of improvements and upgrades. Plans are being finalized, with more than $850,000 in capital investment planned for the Club in 2022.
CURRITUCK, NC
kdlg.org

Business

After less than a year of service, Ravn Alaska halts flights to Dillingham again. The airline said it didn’t have enough passengers booking its three scheduled Anchorage flights each week. Alask Airlines will continue to operate daily…. CEO Norm Van Vactor reflects on tenure at BBEDC, as the search...
GOBankingRates

10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast

Wealth-building is a process that generally takes time. Although the idea of becoming an overnight millionaire is appealing for many, the only real way to get rich overnight is via speculation, an...
ECONOMY
The Press

Lit Method Franchise

LIT Method Announces Franchise Opportunity, A First of Its Kind Hybrid Digital & Physical Experience Designed to Reimagine the Future of Fitness. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIT Method, the wellness and tech company known for its innovative, high-intensity, Low Impact Training (LIT™), announces the launch of its franchise opportunity. Set to reimagine the future of fitness franchising with a first of its kind hybrid digital and physical experience, LIT Method provides a sustainable workout alternative built on the promise of "no running, no jumping, no weights." After becoming a household name for "building bodies, not breaking them," the emerging franchise brand is now projecting explosive growth with a development goal of 100 signed units within 12 months.
WORKOUTS
frontofficesports.com

DAOs: Ownership Reimagined

Meaningful assets are being managed by these entities as $11.4 billion is currently being held by DAOs. Various types of DAOs have emerged to serve different use-cases including purchasing illiquid sports assets like golf courses and NBA teams. Executive Summary. A new form of organizational structure has cropped up in...
GOLF
tmj4.com

Get Your Finances Back On Track

The past few years have been tough on us and our finances. Financial representative, Jessica Semrow from Modern Woodmen of America discusses recognizing your financial setbacks and the best ways to get your finances back on track. One way being replenishing your savings account. For more information, you can contact...
ECONOMY

