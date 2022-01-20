Business Ownership Via Franchising

LIT Method Announces Franchise Opportunity, A First of Its Kind Hybrid Digital & Physical Experience Designed to Reimagine the Future of Fitness. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIT Method, the wellness and tech company known for its innovative, high-intensity, Low Impact Training (LIT™), announces the launch of its franchise opportunity. Set to reimagine the future of fitness franchising with a first of its kind hybrid digital and physical experience, LIT Method provides a sustainable workout alternative built on the promise of "no running, no jumping, no weights." After becoming a household name for "building bodies, not breaking them," the emerging franchise brand is now projecting explosive growth with a development goal of 100 signed units within 12 months.
