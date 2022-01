Update 3.2 will introduce changes to the amount of XP players earn in Battlefield 2042's Portal modes. As detailed in a Twitter thread, DICE will increase the per minute XP cap across Battlefield Portal modes to 300. "Obtaining XP usually comes in bursts, and our intent for this change is to reduce the frequency of XP bursts being capped during gameplay," the developer notes. Changes are also coming to how you'll progress in Mastery and Weekly Missions between created experience types. "What you can earn in each experience will now be determined by which modifiers you use, and whether the Rules Editor, Damage/Health modifiers, or AI are enabled," DICE says.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO