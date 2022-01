One of this writer’s favorite series is Apple TV+’s Servant and it returns to the platform this Friday, January 21st chock full of new mysteries, drama, and horror-fueled thrills. During a recent press day for the series, Daily Dead had the opportunity to speak with Executive Producer and Director M. Night Shyamalan about returning for a brand new series. During the interview, Shyamalan discussed what sets season three apart from everything we’ve already seen in the previous seasons of Servant as well as the thrill he’s experienced being able to collaborate with his daughter Ishana Shyamalan on both seasons two and three of Servant.

