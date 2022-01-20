ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protect Your Business by Becoming a Cybersecurity Analyst

By Entrepreneur Store
 4 days ago

Cyber attacks on small businesses were on the rise in 2021, with 44 percent of small businesses reporting that they experienced a cyber attack. As such, cybersecurity is no longer just an option for small businesses — it's essential to protect your data and assets.

You don't have to invest a pretty penny in software or an IT team. With The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle , you'll get the education you need to help protect your business from cybersecurity threats. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $1600).

This eight-course bundle includes training from experts like Dr. Chris Mall (4.6/5 instructor rating), Mohamed Atef (4.6/5 rating), and Atul Tiwari (4.5/5 rating). Each is an expert in his field and will give you the education you need to secure your business in a variety of ways.

You'll cover a range of topics, starting with pentesting. You'll learn how to uncover hidden bugs and vulnerabilities in your system using ZAP and Burp Suite, learn how to hunt and find bugs on target platforms, intercept proxy and site map configurations, and much more. You'll also discover ethical hacking techniques like social engineering and using Metasploit for network security. You'll install Kali Linux and use Windows and other vulnerable operating systems as virtual machines for testing. Through your practice, you'll gain control over computer systems using server-side attacks, gather password hashes, crack passwords, log keystrokes, and more, all so you can learn how to defend against these attacks in the future.

You'll also work towards earning certifications in cybersecurity. The bundle includes materials to help you prepare to pass the CompTIA CySa+ certification exam on your first attempt.

Become a cybersecurity expert and protect your business from a rising wave of cyber attacks. Right now, you can get The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle for just $29.99.

