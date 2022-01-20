ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich

GENEVA (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc ($76 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool...

