MI River Locks and Dams to Get $829 Million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plans are moving forward to clean out the Schuylkill River. It’s all thanks to a big funding boost from that infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law last month. “A huge adrenaline shot into this project,” Bonnie Mueller, of the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, said. The shot the project needed was funding. The dredging project along the Schuylkill River will begin once again. The announcement was made late Friday night by Senator Bob Casey. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received $5 million for the project. The issue is boats and oars of rowing clubs can run aground if the water...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO