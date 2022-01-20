ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

MI River Locks and Dams to Get $829 Million

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is investing $829 million in lock and dam modernization projects along the upper Mississippi River. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says agriculture relies on a functioning...

superhits106.com

Grassley Applauds Infrastructure Funding For Lock and Dams

The US Army Corps of Engineers plans to invest more than $829-million dollars in improvements to the lock-and-dam systems on the Mississippi River. US Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the move, saying it’s a much-needed update to make the waterway more efficient for moving goods up-and downriver. Grassley says the Mississippi and Missouri rivers give Midwestern farmers a leg up on their international competitors for both exports and imports. He says these improvements are especially important in the aftermath of historic flooding in 2019.
ktvo.com

Army Corps to spend $732M on Mississippi River lock upgrades

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps said it will spend $732 million to expand a lock and dam system to help barges more efficiently transport millions of tons of corn, soybeans, and other goods along the Mississippi River. The lock expansion was part of the Biden administration’s...
krosradio.com

Corps of Engineers to invest $829M in locks and dams

The U-S Army Corps of Engineers announced today (Wednesday) plans to invest more than 829-million dollars in improvements to the lock-and-dam systems on the Mississippi River. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the move, saying it’s a much-needed update to make the waterway more efficient for moving goods up- and downriver. Grassley says, “When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and I was one of 19 Republicans to support it, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for very critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on.”
Agriculture Online

U.S. Army Corps to upgrade lock and dam critical for grain exports

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will use $732 million in federal infrastructure funding to modernize a lock and dam on the Upper Mississippi River that is crucial for shipping grain and soybeans to export markets, officials said on Wednesday. Upgrading infrastructure is essential for...
State
Iowa State
Person
Chuck Grassley
