MI River Locks and Dams to Get $829 Million

The U-S Army Corps of Engineers announced today (Wednesday) plans to invest more than 829-million dollars in improvements to the lock-and-dam systems on the Mississippi River. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the move, saying it’s a much-needed update to make the waterway more efficient for moving goods up- and downriver. Grassley says, “When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and I was one of 19 Republicans to support it, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for very critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on.”
