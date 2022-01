Care home restrictions in Scotland are being eased, with self-isolation times reduced or removed.Social care minister Kevin Stewart announced that patients being transferred from hospital will no longer have to isolate for two weeks if they test negative for Covid-19 before arriving at the care home.The isolation period for infected care home residents is also being cut from 14 days to 10, while the limit on the number of households able to visit has been lifted.Under the changes, isolation requirements have been removed where residents are taken to hospital overnight for acute treatment, provided there is no clinical reason to...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO