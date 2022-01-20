Dakota Johnson claims Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on set of 'The Social Network'

Actress Melanie Griffith has three adult children from each of her high-profile marriages. Here’s everything to know about her two daughters and one son. Melanie Griffith, 64, is the matriarch of her beautiful, blended family. The iconic actress is the proud mother of three children: son Alexander Bauer, 36, and daughters Dakota Johnson, 32, and Stella Banderas, 25. Melanie welcomed each of her children during her three past marriages. All of Melanie’s kids have gone on to be successful in their own rights. Dakota, for example, has flourished in Hollywood as a well-known actress — just like her mother! Here’s everything to know about Melanie’s three children.

