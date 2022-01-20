ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film shows how Matthew Stafford brilliantly fooled Cardinals safety on 41-yard strike to Van Jefferson

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Matthew Stafford has been a master of no-look passes throughout his career, and he’s used them countless times with the Rams this season. They’re a perfect way to bait a defender into believing the ball is going somewhere, only for Stafford to throw it in a different direction.

Against the Cardinals on Monday night, one of Stafford’s best throws of the night was close to a no-look pass. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports looked at the film and noticed that on Stafford’s 41-yard strike to Van Jefferson, he held the deep-middle safety by pretending to stare down Cooper Kupp on the left side.

He obviously saw Jefferson coming across the field on the post, but Stafford pretended he didn’t see him and was locked in on Kupp. The result? A long gain where the safety was unable to break on the pass because he was focused on Kupp.

These are the things that make Stafford such a great quarterback, and a perfect fit for Sean McVay’s offense. Had he not held the safety with his eyes until the last second, it’s possible he would’ve broken on Jefferson’s route and caused an incompletion.

But Stafford was savvy enough to pull this off and create a big gain.

Matthew Stafford has great quote about Bucs' defensive mistake

The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
'Steal somebody's soul': Matthew Stafford perfectly describes Rams' game-winning drive

Matthew Stafford put together a near-perfect performance against the Arizona Cardinals in the wild-card round, not needing to do too much to help his team in a blowout win. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, however, it was a different story. The Rams desperately needed him to be at his very best late in the game with the score tied and only 42 seconds left on the clock.
Cardinals Owner Reacts To Rams-49ers Conference Championship

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers punched their tickets to the NFC Championship Game over the weekend with wins in their respective Divisional round games. While football fans were largely pleased with how the games played out on the field, one rival NFC West owner wasn’t too pleased to see two other teams from the division advance to being just one win away from the Super Bowl.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

