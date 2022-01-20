ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&Ms characters to become more inclusive

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
( The Hill ) — Candy is about to get more “inclusive,” with the maker of M&M’s announcing its famed characters are getting modern makeovers and will have more “nuanced personalities.”

Mars, Incorporated, the company behind the colorful, candy-coated chocolates, announced Thursday a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

As part of the new mission to increase the “sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025,” Mars said the M&M’s characters — who serve as mascots of sorts for the brand — would be receiving fresh, new looks.

The green M&M, previously seen in ads posing seductively and strutting her stuff in white go-go boots, will now sport a pair of sneakers. A description for the green candy on the M&M’s website says she enjoys “being a hypewoman for my friends.”

“I think we all win when we see more women in leading roles, so I’m happy to take on the part of supportive friend when they succeed,” the green M&M said on the promotional site.

Another character, the brown M&M, described her motto as, “Not bossy. Just the boss.”

Mars said in announcing the refresh that M&M’s — which were first released in 1941 — will have “an updated tone of voice that is more inclusive, welcoming, and unifying, while remaining rooted in our signature jester, wit and humor.”

“As one of the world’s most iconic candy brands,” Cathryn Sleight, Mars Wrigley’s Chief Growth Officer said in a statement, “who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&M’s?”

Elite Daily

Everyone Is Losing It Over The Green M&M's Disappointing Redesign

A makeover sounds like fun, but when you remove someone’s signature look the result might strike a nerve. This rings true for Ms. Green, the anthropomorphized M&M candy who has starred in memorable commercials for the chocolate treats. On Jan. 20, Mars Wrigley announced its iconic chocolate candy characters will be getting a progressive makeover, one that deals more with personality compared to physical appearance. However, fans are not happy about the redesign of Ms. Green, who has now swapped her go-go boots for a pair of sneakers. Here are all the tweets about the Green M&M’s 2022 redesign.
hypebeast.com

M&M Debuts New Shapes for Its Iconic Chocolate Pieces

M&M as a part of the Mars Wrigley brand is debuting a new look for its iconic chocolate pieces in the hopes of creating a more inclusive world. For over 80 years, the bite-sized colorful candies have been a staple treat across households and now M&M is pledging to fans that the new brand aesthetic revamp will work towards increasing the sense of belonging amongst millions of consumers. Chief Growth Officer at Mars Wrigley, Cathryn Sleight said, “M&M’S has long been committed to creating colorful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong.”
TheDailyBeast

M&M’s Get a More ‘Inclusive’ Makeover... Giving the Green One Sneakers

What qualities are the most important for a modern, progressive woman to possess? On Thursday, Mars provided its customers with an exciting new answer: her shoes, of course. Alongside an announcement of its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong,” the candy company behind M&M’s rolled out a redesign of their beloved mascots. Preparing their “lentils” for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” the characters are now being spotlighted for their “personalities, rather than their gender.” Apparently, that translates to gifting each with a fresh set of new kicks. Green is swapping her white, heeled go-go boots for a “cool, laid-back pair of sneakers,” according to Mars, while Brown (formerly Ms. Brown) will sport kitten heels instead of stilettos. The two female members of the cast, Green and Brown will also be trading in their traditionally competitive relationship to start “throwing sunshine and not shade,” Mars said.
CBS News

M&M characters redesigned for a "more dynamic, progressive world," Mars announces

M&M's iconic characters — six different colored "lentils," each with their own personality — have gotten a modern makeover for a "more dynamic, progressive world," Mars said Thursday. The redesign is focused on creating a sense of belonging and community, as well as spotlighting the character's "personalities, rather than their gender."
Daily Mail

M&Ms go woke! Chocolate giant will trade green M&M character's stilettos for sneakers and end her rivalry with brown M&M in order to reflect 'a more dynamic, progressive world'

The iconic M&M characters - ubiquitous in commercials for the chocolate candies for decades - are getting a makeover that the company claimed Thursday will fit them in a 'more dynamic, progressive world.'. The changes, which will take effect immediately, gives the characters a more modern look to emphasize characters'...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mars gives M&M's a makeover to promote inclusivity

Candy maker Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M's characters as a way to promote inclusivity. The company said that it will provide a modern take on the appearances of the characters — which Mars calls “lentils" — and give them more nuanced personalities. The lentils, which are featured in red, green, orange, yellow, brown and blue, will also come in different shapes and sizes.
chaindrugreview.com

M&M’S announces global commitment to put inclusivity front and center

NEWARK, N.J. — M&M’S, part of the Mars, Inc. portfolio of brands, has announced a global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive. The iconic candy brand’s announcement is built on more than 80 years of bringing people together with its bite-sized colorful candies and flavors and is part of the evolved M&M’S brand’s strategy built on purpose, which promises to use the power of fun to include everyone, with a goal of increasing the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025.
Washington Times

M&Ms reboots cartoon mascots as gender-neutral, more inclusive

The cartoon mascots who sell M&Ms in television commercials will now dress and act in more gender-neutral ways, the 80-year old candy maker announced Thursday. Jane Hwang, global vice president for M&Ms at parent company Mars, told AdWeek it’s time to minimize traditional gender stereotypes in future marketing campaigns for the chocolate candies that feature the characters.
Democrat-Herald

M&Ms' beloved characters getting new look more 'representative of our consumer'

M&M's branding is getting a refresh. The candy's anthropomorphized chocolate characters are being made over, and the logo is also getting a tweak. But the most noticeable change is to the six M&M characters: new shoes. Green has swapped her go-go boots for sneakers. Brown is sporting lower, more sensible heels. Red and Yellow's shoes now have laces. Orange's shoes laces are no longer untied. And Blue's shoes, while little changed, resemble what Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, described as "a bad version of Uggs."
Aabha Gopan

Think again before you have M&Ms

Mars and Murrie (M&M’s) is a multi-colored chocolate with a candy shell exterior holding together different fillings. A packet of M&M’s usually has candies of colors red, blue, yellow, green, orange, and brown.
Simplemost

Oreo Is Debuting Rich New Flavor For Its 110th Birthday

Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday this year, and the brand is giving us a gift to celebrate. How kind!. Nothing says “Happy Birthday” like a big chocolate cake, so Oreo has combined its flavors with that festive dessert to create Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake cookies. The new cookies are the first limited-edition Oreo to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling features two layers: the signature creme filled with sprinkles, plus a rich chocolate cake-flavored creme.
