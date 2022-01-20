ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET Gets a First Look Photo and Release Date

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was already announced that Aardman and Netflix were going to team up to make a stop-motion animated sequel Chicken Run. They have now revealed the title of the film, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, they’ve announced that the movie will be released in 2023, and they’ve released a first...

geektyrant.com

