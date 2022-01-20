CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET Gets a First Look Photo and Release Date

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) In an age of utter uncertainty when it comes to the future of film, you can bet that the "feel-good" movie is going to find a way to remain a staple of cinema, one way or another. Even if it has to exist explicitly in the realm of streaming, Hollywood will continue to service the need for audiences to roof for the little guy and watch people overcome the odds. To that end, this year will see the release of a seemingly feel-good movie of that ilk in the form of "Tyson's Run." And for those who feel like they could use that sort of thing, we're here to give you all of the important info so you can be ready to check this one out when it arrives later this year.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO