Rams designate LB Ernest Jones to return from IR

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams have now made an expected move official. They have designated Ernest Jones to return from injured reserve, a move Sean McVay indicated would come on Thursday.

This doesn’t mean Jones is back on the roster and available to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday – yet. They still must activate him to the 53-man roster, and they now have 21 days to do so.

What this does mean is that Jones can begin practicing with the team as he works his way back from an ankle injury. McVay said there’s a chance he could play against the Bucs this weekend, but he’s still not sure that will be the case.

Jones has been out since hurting his ankle in Week 16 against the Vikings, landing him on injured reserve. He was forced to miss three games but he’s now eligible to return, which the Rams have begun the process for.

The rookie finished the regular season with 61 tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

