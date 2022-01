BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A principal is often the heart of a school. Now their students, faculty and community have an opportunity to recognize administrators who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. Five Baltimore City Public Schools principals will receive the Heart of School award this year. Besides the well-deserved recognition, the principals will also win $2,500 to put toward their classrooms. The annual awards are presented by the Fund for Educational Excellence, a Baltimore-based nonprofit which highlights exceptional leaders who build strong school culture and play a significant role in lifting up their students and staff. Kevin Leary, senior program director...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO