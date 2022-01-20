ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2021 Existing Home Sales Set Post Crash Record Despite December Slide

By Jann Swanson
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExisting home sales dropped in December, snapping a three-month streak of increases. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) said the month’s sales of pre-owned single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and cooperative apartments fell 4.6 percent from November’s 6.460 million-unit pace to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.18 million in December. From...

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
The Independent

House sales down by a fifth in December compared with a year earlier

The number of house sales in December last year was down by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but bounced upwards from the previous month.An estimated 100,110 transactions took place across the UK in December 2021, marking a 20.0% decrease compared with 125,190 house sales in the same month in 2020.The December 2021 total was however 7.6% higher than in November 2021, according to the figures released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended from October 2021.The fact that transactions were up on November is a better reflection of where the...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Strong Chicago homes sales in December set stage for a robust 2022

Chicago’s housing market closed December on a high note, setting the stage for a robust 2022. The median price of city homes rose 3.3 percent to $315,000 last month from December 2020, according to trade group Illinois Realtors. In the nine-county metropolitan area, the median price increased 8.7 percent to $288,000.
CHICAGO, IL
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBA Says New Home Sales Tilting to Higher Priced Properties

While new home sales have been performing well over the last few months, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) expects a stumble in December. Its Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for the month shows mortgage applications for new home purchases decreasing 5.0 percent compared to November and by 7.1 percent from December 2020. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Housing Prices#Nine Percent#Foreclosure#Trading Economics#Nar
AFP

US existing home sales end banner year with slump

The US real estate market last year saw the most existing homes sold in 15 years, even as sales slumped in the final month of 2021, according to industry data released Thursday. With low borrowing rates spurring homebuyers, 6.12 million pre-owned homes were sold last year, the most since 2006 and 8.5 percent more than in 2020, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said. But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the property market, which plays a major role in the US economy. High demand has pushed prices higher, while shortages of key materials and workers exacerbated the shortage of homes for sale.
REAL ESTATE
Community Impact Austin

Austin sees record number of home sales in 2021 despite increasing prices

More residential homes sold in the city of Austin in 2021 than in any other year, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the Austin Board of Realtors. In total, 13,351 homes were sold in Austin in 2021, a 4.6% year-over-year increase, ABoR’s 2021 year-end report shows. This outpaced Travis and Williamson counties, which saw a 2.3% increase and a 2% increase, respectively, in residential home sales.
AUSTIN, TX
eyeonhousing.org

Existing Home Sales Strongest Since 2006 Despite Supply Limits

Fueled by low mortgage interest rates and strong demand, annual existing home sales reached 15-year high in 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). However, supply has continued to lag due to ongoing supply-chain disruptions and inventory fell to lowest level since January 1999, keeping home prices elevated and pricing out first-time and young buyers.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

Existing Home Sales At 16-Year Peak: What You Need To Know

Existing home sales totaled 6.12 million during 2021, up 8.5% from the previous year and the highest annual level since 2006, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). What Happened: While the full-year sales activity reached a new peak, December’s total existing home sales were down 4.6%...
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

NAR: Existing-Home Sales Decreased to 6.18 million in December

Existing-home sales declined in December, snapping a streak of three straight months of gains, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Each of the four major U.S. regions witnessed sales fall in December from both a month-over-month and a year-over-year basis. Despite the drop, overall sales for 2021 increased 8.5%.
REAL ESTATE
miamirealtors.com

Broward County Sets Total Home Sales, Total Dollar Volume Records

MIAMI — Broward County established all-time annual records for total home sales, total dollar volume, single-family home sales and condo transactions as December 2021 statistics pushed the year-end 2021 marks to new heights, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. Broward...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Seeking Alpha

Existing home sales dip more than expected in December

December Existing Home Sales: -4.6% to 6.18M vs. 6.40M consensus and 6.48M prior (revised from 6.46M). On a Y/Y basis, sales fell 7.1% from 6.05M in December 2020. "December saw sales retreat, but the pull back was more a sign of supply constraints than an indication of a weakened demand for housing," said National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "Sales for the entire year finished strong, reaching the highest annual level since 2006."
REAL ESTATE
miamirealtors.com

Miami Real Estate’s Historic 2021 Has Best December Ever; New Records for Total Home Sales, Total Dollar Volume

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County real estate posted its best December sales month in history as it ended its historic 2021 with myriad year-end records including the most all-time annual total home sales, highest annual total dollar volume, most single-family home sales, most condo transactions and more, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
MIAMI, FL
popville.com

December 2021 Home/Condo Sales

Thanks as always to realtor Kevin Wood for compiling this monthly list of home/condo sales for PoPville. Click below on “December 2021 Sales” for the full list of sales in PDF and excel formats. December 2021 Sales (PDF) December 2021 Sales (Excel)
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy