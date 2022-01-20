"Aretha Franklin buttermilk Fried Chicken" from Bert's Marketplace

Jim Dandy’s is a tiny counter-service spot on Vermont Avenue where the only thing standing between you and transcendent fried poultry bliss is a thick layer of bulletproof glass. We like to think that this bold security measure is the only way Jim Dandy’s kitchen staff can protect its sacred piles of golden-brown fried chicken– you won’t find a better version anywhere else in LA. Be sure to order your chicken “spicy” with a side of corn fritters—each one of these deep-fried dough balls tastes like a bite-sized funnel cake covered in just enough powdered sugar to keep you awake for the drive back home. It’s shockingly good comfort food that you should keep in mind the next time you’re feeling sad or just craving grease.

