"Aretha Franklin buttermilk Fried Chicken" from Bert's Marketplace

There are a few reasons you shouldn’t wander around the East Village searching for a restaurant wearing a blindfold. First of all, it seems pretty dangerous. Second, it doesn’t make any sense. And third, you’d end up choosing Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken every time. Get within half a block of this 2nd Avenue spot, and you’ll find yourself on the receiving end of a massive pump of chicken tender-scented perfume. And after being drawn in like you heard a siren song in The Odyssey, you’ll find crispy, spiced, juicy fried chicken that tastes as good as it smells. This counter-service spot is open until midnight or later seven days a week, and it’s some of the best post-bar-hopping food in the area.
