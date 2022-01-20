ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

"Aretha Franklin buttermilk Fried Chicken" from Bert's Marketplace

fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelba Dearing from Bert's Marketplace in Eastern Market cooks up Bert's...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Jim Dandy’s Fried Chicken

Jim Dandy’s is a tiny counter-service spot on Vermont Avenue where the only thing standing between you and transcendent fried poultry bliss is a thick layer of bulletproof glass. We like to think that this bold security measure is the only way Jim Dandy’s kitchen staff can protect its sacred piles of golden-brown fried chicken– you won’t find a better version anywhere else in LA. Be sure to order your chicken “spicy” with a side of corn fritters—each one of these deep-fried dough balls tastes like a bite-sized funnel cake covered in just enough powdered sugar to keep you awake for the drive back home. It’s shockingly good comfort food that you should keep in mind the next time you’re feeling sad or just craving grease.
RESTAURANTS
Gettysburg Times

Aretha Franklin tribute set for Majestic stage

The sounds of soul legend Aretha Franklin will fill the Majestic Theater on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul.”. The concert will be presented live by musician, vocalist and composer Damien Sneed, and singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson of Ashford & Simpson, according to a Majestic release.
MUSIC
The Infatuation

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken

There are a few reasons you shouldn’t wander around the East Village searching for a restaurant wearing a blindfold. First of all, it seems pretty dangerous. Second, it doesn’t make any sense. And third, you’d end up choosing Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken every time. Get within half a block of this 2nd Avenue spot, and you’ll find yourself on the receiving end of a massive pump of chicken tender-scented perfume. And after being drawn in like you heard a siren song in The Odyssey, you’ll find crispy, spiced, juicy fried chicken that tastes as good as it smells. This counter-service spot is open until midnight or later seven days a week, and it’s some of the best post-bar-hopping food in the area.
RESTAURANTS
KATU.com

Chef Melvin's Air Max Fried Chicken

Chef Melvin Trinidad joined us to share his recipe for Air Max Fried Chicken!. 1.In a large bowl, mix together fish sauce and lemon juice. Toss and rub onto chicken and store in a zip top bag and marinate in the fridge 4 hours to overnight. 2.Fill a large saucepan...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha Franklin
Westword

Grind Kitchen Is Closed, but There's Still Fried Chicken to Eat

One year ago, we checked in with Grind Kitchen + Watering Hole at 300 Fillmore Street; at the time, chef and co-owner Preston Phillips said business was picking up at the Cherry Creek restaurant that specialized in Southern-inspired fare, including fried chicken, which was our pick for the best in the city in 2017.
DENVER, CO
The Infatuation

Ma’ono Fried Chicken & Whisky

In a city full of fried chicken, there are few spots that stack up to Ma’ono. This Hawaiian restaurant in West Seattle knows their way around crisped poultry, serving it by-the-bird as well as in tender or sandwich form, all in a laidback space perfect for a family-style spread with some pals.
SEATTLE, WA
danspapers.com

Recipe: Honest Plate Curry & Buttermilk Chicken

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Chefs Jon Albrecht and Nick Resini of Honest Plate, which provides healthy “heat and eat” meal plans, offer their curry & buttermilk roasted chicken breast recipe. Lactose intolerant? They’ve even got a substitution for you!. The chicken is...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buttermilk#Https#Food Drink#Fried Chicken
foodmanufacturing.com

Taste Test: KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken

On Jan. 10, Beyond Fried Chicken rolled out at Kentucky Fried Chicken locations across the nation. Beyond Meat developed the plant-based chicken nuggets exclusively for the restaurant chain. Food Manufacturing's editors scored some nuggets the day they debuted to see if they truly were a "Kentucky Fried Miracle." The results...
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Fried chicken pop-up at Love, Tilly Devine

In times of uncertainty, it's good to get back to basics. Especially if those basics are a laneway party of natural wine and fried chicken. One of Sydney’s fave wine bars, Love, Tilly Devine, is teaming up with Hank's Fried Chicken for a Coal Coast Collab on Tuesday, February 1. The inaugural event will see four of the Illawarra region's best producers take over the Darlinghurst laneway for a night of limited-release organic wines, wild ales, fried chicken and good vibes.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Chicago

Shaq’s fried chicken chain is opening a restaurant in Rosemont

In addition to being an NBA commentator, a Papa John's spokesperson and an EDM DJ (perhaps you've heard of Diesel?), former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal also co-owns a fried chicken sandwich restaurant called Big Chicken—and the chain's first midwest location will soon be located just outside of Chicago. The Village of Rosemont announced today that Big Chicken is joining a development at 9421 W Higgins Road, which will also house locations of the ever-expanding Stan's Donuts chain and the first suburban outpost of burger joint Small Cheval.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTWO/WAWV

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get ready to laugh at Bert’s Warehouse this weekend

Originally from Chicago, Kenny Howell has come from across the lake to perform in Detroit. Howell joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr this morning to talk about his familiarity with the city, and his inspiration for his shows. Howell said he has been coming to Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to find Korean fried chicken in Metro Detroit

Korean fried chicken is a growing trend in the Detroit area, with the opening of several fast-casual chains that have both local and national roots. What makes the chicken so special is that it's twice-fried and usually coated with a lighter breading than other versions of fried chicken. Here's your...
DETROIT, MI
SFist

Chef Matt Horn’s New Fried Chicken Joint Kowbird Opens Friday in West Oakland

Barbecue superstar chef Matt Horn adds a fried chicken-focused addition to his emerging Oakland comfort food kingdom, with Friday’s opening of Kowbird at the former Pretty Lady diner space. Every best-fried-chicken-sandwich list in the Bay Area will likely need to be updated effective Friday, January 14. Michelin-honored barbecue pitmaster...
OAKLAND, CA
Rolling Stone

‘I Hope Paradise Is as You Remember It From the Dashboard Light’: Celebrities, Collaborators Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf

News of Meat Loaf’s death on Thursday at the age of 74 led to an outpouring of grief on social media, with tributes flooding in from Brian May, Cher, and more. “Remembering great times,” May wrote. “Completely gutted that Meat Loaf has left us. Always full of madness, with the innocent sense of naughtiness of a 5-year-old, Meat was forever young. I called him Mr. Loaf, and he called me when he wanted some wacky guitar playing. We had so much fun so many times, and, just three months younger than me, he felt like a brother. Dear Meat, the world...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy