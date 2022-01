Police say a homeless man murdered a Pacific Palisades woman who was working at a Hancock Park furniture store. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Thursday around 1:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to the business, located on the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue. The officers met with the reporting party, a customer who had entered the store and discovered the victim deceased on the floor. Police say the victim is Brianna Kupfer, 24, of Pacific Palisades.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO