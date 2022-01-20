25 Green Nail Ideas You Need to Screenshot ASAP

When it comes to your nails, the type of manicure isn’t the only thing you need to decide — your nail shape is often equally important. SNS Nails, who supply salons with dips and gels, remind us that no matter which style of manicure and product you choose, the shape can be anything. From a feminine oval to a dramatic stiletto, your nail shape can change the entire vibe of your manicure and your look. However, not all nail shapes necessarily suit everyone. The best nail shape for you will ultimately depend on the length of your nails, personal style, lifestyle, and the shape of your hands and nail beds. Certain nail shapes are more low maintenance than others, while others look better on longer nails or slimmer nail beds. Some shapes can even give the illusion of longer, slimmer fingers. If you’re trying to decide which nail shape is the best choice for you, check out our guide below that breaks down every nail shape, who it works for (or who it doesn’t), so you can ensure your next manicure is totally insta-worthy.

