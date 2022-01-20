Prevention, cooperation, mutual assistance essential to counter connected nature of terrorists in South Asia : Sri Lankan CDS

Japan's justice minister on Tuesday ordered the immigration agency to investigate violent workplace abuse allegedly suffered by a Vietnamese intern in a case that has heightened scrutiny of a state-sponsored training programme. A video appearing to show the man being punched, kicked and battered with a stick by his co-workers at a construction company sparked outrage after it was released by the 41-year-old's labour union and went viral this month. The man who came to Japan in 2019 under the internship scheme has spoken out about his nearly two-year ordeal, saying he does not want other Vietnamese trainees in Japan to go through the same. Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said he had instructed the immigration agency to "swiftly deal with" the case.

