Health

Brazil health regulator approves Sinovac’s Coronavac for those aged 6 to 17

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian health regulator Anvisa approved on Thursday the use of Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19...

AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro downplays Omicron

President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday downplayed the Omicron coronavirus variant amid a surge in hard-hit Brazil, ruling out new containment measures as he defended the pursuit of herd immunity through widespread infection. Experts say the variant is already the most widespread in Brazil.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Brazil Health Regulator Asks Bolsonaro to Retract Criticism Over Vaccines

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's health regulator Anvisa has asked the country's vaccine-skeptic President Jair Bolsonaro to retract statements he made criticizing the agency for authorizing the vaccination of children against COVID-19. In a letter to Bolsonaro made public late Saturday, retired rear admiral Antonio Barra Torres asked the president to back up his statement that there were undisclosed "interests" behind the vaccine decision or else retract his words.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Canada health authority approves Pfizer's anti-COVID pill

Canada's health authority said Monday it has approved Pfizer's anti-COVID pill, Paxlovid, for adults at high risk of progressing to serious disease. The oral treatment was approved after an "expedited review," Health Canada said in a statement on its website, adding that it would continue to monitor its safety and effectiveness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Novavax Scores Approval From Australian Regulator For COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said Wednesday that Australia’s national drugs regulator has granted approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. What Happened: The Maryland-based biotechnology company said that Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration or TGA granted approval for provisional registration of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.
WORLD
AFP

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to pandemic

Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are postponing the glittering parades that are the highlight of carnival festivities due to a surge in the pandemic, the Brazilian cities said Friday. "We don't want to force a procession if people are worried," said Sidnei Carriulo, president of the League of Samba Schools of Sao Paulo. mel/dw/mdl
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Canada’s Omicron wave may have peaked; hospitals still under strain

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is seeing early signs that a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have peaked, but hospitals are still under intense strain, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on Friday. Tam made her remarks days after the provinces of Ontario and Quebec...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Israeli Cabinet Approves Updated Green Pass Regulations

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet approved another update to the “Green Pass” regulations on Sunday night in a telephone vote. The new regulations specify that commercial facilities must operate according to a tightened “Purple Badge” protocol, as follows:. Entry shall be permitted to malls and closed commercial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

WHO urges manufacturers to provide COVID-19 vaccine data

GENEVA (Reuters) -A World Health Organization committee urged COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday to provide it with the data it requires in order to list their shots for emergency use, saying the delays were affecting equitable vaccine access. An emergency use listing with the U.N. agency means shots can be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States, the World Health Organization’s top donor, is resisting proposals to make the agency more independent, four officials involved in the talks said, raising doubts about the Biden administration’s long-term support for the U.N. agency. The proposal, made by the WHO’s working...
U.S. POLITICS
wtaq.com

Switzerland recommends COVID booster for children aged 12-15

BERLIN (Reuters) – Swiss public health officials updated their recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots on Friday to include everyone aged 12 and older. Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine should be used as the booster shot for this age group, said the Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Commission for Vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Bolsonaro cuts short official trip after mother dies

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday he was cutting short an official visit to Suriname and Guyana and returning home after his mother died.  The Covid-skeptic president received the news on his first international trip of 2022, to Suriname and Guyana. 
POLITICS
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mississippi Link

Walked Tall: Brazil’s Oldest Giraffe Dies In Zoo At Age 32

One of the world’s oldest giraffes has died in a Brazilian zoo. She was 32. Pandinha died at Curitiba Municipal Zoo in the city of Curitiba, in the Brazilian state of Paraná, on Jan. 10. The zoo’s Fauna Research and Conservation Department said Pandinha was the oldest giraffe...
ANIMALS
AFP

Peru races to save birds threatened by oil spill

A Lima zoo is racing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins, after 6,000 barrels of crude oil spilled off Peru's coast due to waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins -- listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- were brought to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo after being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves. "We have never seen anything like this in the history of Peru," biologist Liseth Bermudez told AFP, while tending to a bird. "We didn't think it was going to be of this magnitude."
ANIMALS
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
wtaq.com

WHO advisory panel recommends extending use of Pfizer vaccine to 5-11 year olds

(Reuters) -The World Health Organization’s advisory panel on Friday recommended extending the use of a reduced dosage of Pfizer and German partner BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old. The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a...
HEALTH

