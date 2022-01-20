Lawmakers urge Hochul to designate SUNY Albany, Binghamton as flagship schools

Democratic lawmakers from the Capital Region are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to include State University of New York (SUNY) campuses at Albany and Binghamton as designated flagship schools. This plea comes in the wake of Hochul’s budget proposal, which designates SUNY Buffalo and Stonybrook as flagship public universities.

“While the details of this proposed designation may still be under discussion, the outlines of the proposal suggest that UAlbany could be put at a great disadvantage in terms of the kinds of funding and flexibility — and the resulting enrollment and research increases—that would be provided only to the flagships,” wrote Assemblymember Pat Fahy in a recent letter.

Hochul is proposing a series of changes to the SUNY system, according to Spectrum Local News, including making the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering part of the University at Albany.

