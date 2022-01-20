ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers urge Hochul to designate SUNY Albany, Binghamton as flagship schools

By Hayley Jones
Democratic lawmakers from the Capital Region are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to include State University of New York (SUNY) campuses at Albany and Binghamton as designated flagship schools. This plea comes in the wake of Hochul’s budget proposal, which designates SUNY Buffalo and Stonybrook as flagship public universities.

“While the details of this proposed designation may still be under discussion, the outlines of the proposal suggest that UAlbany could be put at a great disadvantage in terms of the kinds of funding and flexibility — and the resulting enrollment and research increases—that would be provided only to the flagships,” wrote Assemblymember Pat Fahy in a recent letter.

Hochul is proposing a series of changes to the SUNY system, according to Spectrum Local News, including making the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering part of the University at Albany.

Schumer in Rochester Friday to tell hospitals he’ll push for more staffing help

Senator Chuck Schumer was in Rochester Friday, telling officials at the University of Rochester Medical Center he’ll push for more staffing help for hospitals. WXXI reports Schumer told them the federal government should allow federal disaster response teams to supplement hospital staff. He says unlike, some of the personnel that have been supplied by the National Guard, these would be medically trained. “Some are doctors, some are nurses, some are just support personnel, who can do whatever the hospital administrators tell them they need to do,” said Schumer. “But they’re needed and each team has about 30 people, so that’s a big, big help at this time. 30 skilled people and we can hopefully get more than one team.”
Cayuga Community College offers new industrial credential

Cayuga Community College will offer new essential introductory manufacturing classes to prepare members of the regional workforce for industrial careers. Starting in the Spring 2022 semester, the Electro-Mechanical System Fundamentals micro-credential trains enrolled students for entry-level positions in manufacturing and industrial facilities. Students are required to complete six courses in the non-credit program to earn the micro-credential.
