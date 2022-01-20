Food stamps: Thousands to receive $1,504 this week

This week there will be thousands of Americans who qualify for $1,504 in food stamps.

They do not need to sign up for them.

These emergency funds are part of the P-EBT program in Georgia.

Benefits started going out Friday. Some families haven’t gotten the payment. They can still register.

Who gets these additional food stamps?

Children in school districts in Georgia will get these funds.

It will help them pay for food and groceries during the pandemic.

Over 1.1 million children in Georgia receive free or discounted lunches under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Programs.

The pandemic EBT funds are in response to the pandemic and will work similarly to how regular food stamps work.

The funds will go to children that did not get their free or discounted lunches last year when schools were closed.

How to get the P-EBT payment

Children that were in a school that participates in the free lunch programs and saw a closure of 5 or more consecutive days will qualify.

Any children who are already SNAP eligible will see the funds loaded onto the EBT card their family already has.

Children in a Community Eligibility Provision school will automatically be eligible for the P-EBT funds.

CEP schools provide children with free meals without taking income into consideration.

What if I don’t have an EBT card for food stamps already?

You will get your P-EBT card in the mail.

The card should have arrived by Jan. 15.

You do not need to pay back the benefits.

There are 274 days to spend the benefits.

Activate your card by calling 888-421-3281.

You’ll need to set a PIN by entering 0000 when they ask for your SSN before being prompted to create the PIN.

If you do not want to participate, destroy and dispose of your card.