ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Wasden and Idaho Tax Commission Issue Joint Alert over Tax Scam Targeting Idahoans

By By LAWRENCE WASDEN Idaho Attorney General
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho State Tax Commission are warning Idahoans about a scam targeting taxpayers. Individuals have reported receiving threatening letters from the so-called “Tax Processing Center” or “Tax Processing Unit,” claiming the State of Idaho will seize individuals’ property and garnish their wages for unpaid taxes. The letters are the latest iteration of a recurring scam meant to intimidate and steal money from unsuspecting victims.

The letters are designed to resemble official government notices and reference the “Public Judgment Records” of the county where the taxpayer lives. The letters include a fake “Filing No.” and may misspell the taxpayer’s name.

“The Tax Commission appreciates the public informing us about potential tax-related scams,” Chairman Jeff McCray said. “Individuals who have questions about their Idaho return or a potential state tax liability should contact the Tax Commission directly. Don’t use the phone number from a suspicious letter.”

In a call to the “Tax Processing Center,” a representative of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division spoke to a man who said he was with “Lien Recovery” and that a lien had been filed for unpaid taxes. The man asked if the letter was sent to a person or a business and whether it was “state or federal.” The Attorney General’s representative told the man the letter came to her personally in Idaho. When asked for his company’s name, the man hung up.

“Actual government agencies don’t hide who they are or hang up on you when questioned,” Wasden said. “If you're not sure whether a government notice you received is legitimate, don't hesitate to contact my Consumer Protection Division for assistance.”

To avoid scams like this, Idahoans should follow these tips:

Look out for imposters. Scammers like to pose as government agencies. Examine notices for factual errors, misspellings, and incorrect information—all signs of a scam.

Research notices online. The same scams are perpetrated throughout the United States, so it’s a good bet that someone already has identified this scam and posted information online. Other states or media outlets also may have published alerts to inform the public. Search online any identified contact information like phone numbers, addresses, and names.

Contact the government agency directly. Don’t call telephone numbers provided in suspicious notices. To verify a notice, find the contact information for the actual agency and call with your questions.

NEVER pay debts with gift cards or wire services. Con artists often ask their victims to pay money through gift cards, reloadable debit cards, or wiring services. Government agencies will never ask you to pay a debt using these unusual methods. If you're asked to pay a bill or debt in this fashion, you're dealing with a scammer.

CONTACT: Contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-432-3545, 208-334-2424 or through the Attorney General’s online contact form. Contact the Idaho State Tax Commission at 208-332-4060 or submit a fraud referral online through the Commission’s TAP webpage.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Idaho officials tell MyPillow CEO to stop false voter claims

BOISE (AP) — Idaho officials have sent MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell a cease-and-desist letter and a bill of more than $6,000 over the businessman’s repeated accusations of voter fraud in the state. Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden sent the cease-and-desist letter to Lindell on Tuesday, the Idaho Statesman reported. The letter demands Lindell “promptly remove all false statements about Idaho’s elections from your website” and “refrain from making similar statements in the future.” ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Omicron leads to explosion in COVID cases in eastern Idaho, but deaths stay low

The spread of the omicron variant has caused a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in eastern Idaho. There were 3,462 new cases reported on Thursday alone across the state, according to Idaho's COVID information website. Of those cases, 224 were in eastern Idaho. According to data from the state's website, Bonneville County has seen the second most number of cases for the past two weeks of any...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lt. Gov. McGeachin seeks funds to cover losing lawsuit costs

BOISE (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin asked legislative budget writers on Wednesday for $29,000 in taxpayer money to cover legal fees incurred after she lost a public records lawsuit. The Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin in July after several journalists said she wrongly denied public record requests for materials relating to her new Education Task Force. McGeachin lost the lawsuit, with the judge saying she acted in “bad faith” in denying access to the public documents. He ordered her to release the records...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Record Idaho tax cut clears House, heads to Senate

BOISE (AP) — Idaho’s largest-ever tax cut cleared the House on Thursday and headed to the Senate. The House voted 57-13 with no Democratic support to approve the $600 million cut that includes $350 million in rebates and $250 million in ongoing tax cuts for people and businesses. Backers said the tax cuts return money to the people who paid it. Opponents said the tax cuts mostly benefit the wealthy...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls farmer to head state FSA office

IDAHO FALLS — Matt Gellings broke both of his legs and couldn't walk for six months after he crashed his snowmobile into a snow-covered stump in January of 2016. Six years later, the fourth-generation Idaho Falls farmer can look back on his debilitating accident as an experience that closed one door — ending his long career as a food producer — but helped to open another opportunity. On Jan. 21,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello fire, police departments report record call volume in 2021

The Pocatello fire and police departments responded to an all-time record number of calls between October 2020 and September 2021, an increase agency leaders attribute to residents delaying medical care during the pandemic. Ryan O'Hearn, assistant chief of operations with the Pocatello Fire Department, said his department responded to 8,323 calls last fiscal year. That volume accounts for 33 more calls than PFD responded to during its last record year in 2017, and 500 more calls than in 2020. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Resolution 'to mourn the innocents who have lost their lives to abortion' approved by Idaho Senate

BOISE — A “Day of Tears” abortion resolution passed the Idaho Senate on Friday, but only after substantial debate both for and against, centering not only on abortion but on the Constitution, religion, and the rules for lowering the American flag to half-staff. The resolution, SR 101, sponsored by Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene with 12 Senate GOP co-sponsors, recognizes “in perpetuity” Jan. 22, the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision, as the “Day of Tears in Idaho,” and encourages Idahoans...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Southeast Idaho more than doubles single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Southeast Idaho more than doubled its previous record for most new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day on Tuesday, with 905 new confirmed and probable cases, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. The previous record was set on Friday, when there were 448 cases reported in the region. Tuesday's total includes 477 cases in Bannock County alone, followed by 198 cases in Bingham County, 83 cases in Franklin County,...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Wasden
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone rampage brings prison time for California man

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — A judge has sentenced a California man to nine months in prison for a drunken rampage in Yellowstone National Park in which he did thousands of dollars in damage to a hotel and struggled with rangers trying to subdue him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman also ordered Benjamin J. Bagala, 27, of Santa Rosa, California, on Jan. 7 to stay out of Yellowstone and not use alcohol for a year after his time in prison. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho House panel passes record tax-cut bill, sends to full House

BOISE — After about an hour’s worth of testimony for and against, a House committee on Tuesday voted along party lines, with just the panel’s two Democratic members objecting, to pass HB 436, the big new income-tax cut and rebate bill, and send it to the full House for a vote. If approved, it would become the largest tax cut in state history at $600 million, surpassing last year’s similar tax-cut legislation. The bill includes $350 million in one-time rebates and $251 million in ongoing...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Health experts: Omicron continues straining health care capacity in Idaho

BOISE — Omicron continues to spread in Idaho, health care officials in Idaho said during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. The positivity rate, or the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state is 25.7%, the highest during the pandemic so far, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Some health care providers in the state are seeing positivity rates at 50%, he said. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Little visits Idaho Falls to discuss budget proposal

IDAHO FALLS — Gov. Brad Little is confident his historic proposed budget will pass through the Idaho Legislature, with a record surplus of nearly $2 billion and the largest funding proposal headed to Idaho education. “(My staff and I) didn’t do this budget in a vacuum,” Little said. “We believe that the velocity of my budget is going to be very helpful and most of the feedback that we’ve gotten ... has been pretty positive.” ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Scams#Fraud#Idahoans#The Tax Commission
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmakers want flags at half-staff once yearly for abortions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of lawmakers has introduced a resolution that would have flags flown at half staff one day a year in recognition of abortions that have been performed since the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago. The bill from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a Republican from Idaho Falls, would designate Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears.” The concept comes from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization of the same name, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Regional organizations respond to recent acts of antisemitism

Over 20 regional human rights and religious organizations took a stand over the weekend in a letter against recent antisemitic incidents in Idaho, including spray-painted swastikas and flyers distributed in Boise that described the COVID-19 pandemic as a Jewish plot. The central message of the letter, signed by Joann Muneta of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, was for Idaho to “wake up” because, “We can’t afford to be silent!” Other organizations, including the Idaho Human Rights Commission and the Wassmuth Center for Human...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Homeless people occupying old Idaho courthouse

BOISE — In 2011 the Occupy Wall Street Movement swept through the nation, including Boise. It was a protest against corporate influence in politics and basic economic equality. A group of Boise's unhoused population is using the same occupy concept to raise awareness. They're claiming there are too few basic resources available, constant harassment and ticketing from the Boise Police Department, a lack of space for people living in their cars to park safely, and a need for family shelter space. ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Supreme Court justices hear redistricting challenges from tribes, others

BOISE — Idaho’s Native American tribes took center stage as the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday heard arguments in four legal challenges of the state’s new legislative redistricting plan. Attorneys for the chairs of the Coeur d’Alene and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the state, Ada and Canyon counties and former state Sen. Branden Durst gave the justices their take on the complex and interwoven legal considerations in drawing district lines in Idaho, from the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause, to the Idaho Constitution’s strictures against dividing counties,...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Local authorities asking for help in finding three missing Southeast Idaho teenagers

Local authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing Southeast Idaho teenagers. Last week, the Idaho Falls Police Department announced it was searching for Alaina Malacara, a 15-year-old female who was last seen in Idaho Falls on Dec. 14. Idaho Falls police on Monday confirmed Alaina has been located but has not returned home and is now considered a runaway. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lawmakers aim to reject, replace Idaho education standards

BOISE — A panel of Idaho lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation to reject the math, science and English standards currently used to make sure Idaho’s more than 300,000 K-12 students are meeting specific criteria and replace them with new ones. Backers of current standards say they’re needed to keep Idaho students competitive, while opponents say they make kids lose interest in learning and it’s nearly impossible for parents to help them with homework. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
395
Followers
204
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy