ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Just How Much Will Soaring U.S. Mortgage Rates Bite?

By Brian Chappatta
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. interest rates are soaring and potentially signaling the end of an era. For financial markets, higher benchmark Treasury yields are encouraging a swift rotation away from expensive growth stocks and into shares of companies with more stable cash flows. For the broader economy, it’s a return to something resembling normal...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates jump significantly again

After U.S. mortgage rates rose modestly to start the New Year, they have jumped substantially in subsequent weeks, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.56% for the week ending Jan. 20 — up from 3.45% last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.77%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#U S Economy#Bloomberg Lp#Price Index#Housing Prices#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Freddie Mac#Fed#U S Census Bureau
CNBC

Mortgage rates hit 22-month high — here's how you can get a low rate

The pandemic-related consumer issues started with toilet paper shortages and evolved into record high home prices, leaving potential homebuyers scrambling to find an affordable home. What's more is the supply of homes for sale has hit a five-year low, with only one month of supply available according to Redfin. So,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Mortgage rates have eclipsed 3.5%

The average 30-year-fixed rate mortgage climbed to 3.56% during the week ending Jan. 20, rising from 3.45% the week prior, according to the latest Freddie Mac PMMS Mortgage Survey. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.77%. Most economists believe they’ll continue to climb in the weeks and months ahead.
BUSINESS
fox5atlanta.com

Mortgage rates rise to prepare for Fed rate hikes

Mortgage rates surged last week to the highest point since the pandemic began, as the housing market awaits the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate hike, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.45% for the week ending Jan. 13th, Freddie Mac’s Primary...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Rising Mortgage Rates Are No Reason to Panic Buy

These first months of the year are traditionally when hopeful homebuyers sit down to tally their raises or bonuses and assess what they can afford. Adding to the calculation this year: rising mortgage rates, which have spiked to their highest level in almost two years. Don’t panic. And especially don’t...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. mortgage interest rates climb for 4th straight week

(Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose for a fourth straight week last week, with residential real estate borrowing costs now the highest in nearly two years as financial markets anticipate that the Federal Reserve will raise rates sooner and faster than previously expected to combat inflation.
BUSINESS
Pioneer Press

Bubble watch: Mortgage rates are soaring despite promises of mild uptick

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: Despite promises of a smooth increase in home financing costs from the Federal Reserve — a prediction reinforced by so-called industry “experts” — we’ve just witnessed one of the largest hits to a house shopper’s buying power in history.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy