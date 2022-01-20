ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Gold, not straw

By Tim Bowes
personcountylife.com
 6 days ago

James, a servant of God and of the...

personcountylife.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mission’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Not everything I know about the logistics of Mormon missions comes from the musical The Book of Mormon — but enough of what I know comes from Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone’s Broadway smash that throughout Tania Anderson’s documentary The Mission, I broke into “I Believe” on more than a few occasions. It happens that The Book of Mormon is actually a good deal more specific about Mormon beliefs and practices than The Mission, which is either going to make you more or less interested in The Mission. The documentary is closer to Boys State with a faint whiff...
RELIGION
41nbc.com

HOOKED ON SCIENCE: Straw Flute Fun!

(41NBC/WMGT) — Science Guy Jason Lindsey shows us this week what happens when you experiment with a straw to make different sounds by changing the shape of it’s end and length. To prep for this experiment, you will need a pair of scissors and a straw on hand....
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologist Discovered the Childhood Home of Jesus

The 1st-century house at the Sisters of Nazareth site. It may have been the childhood home of Jesus ChristKen Dark. History from biblical times is considered to be the most interesting within this subject due to the tales from the bible. To some the scriptures presented within the bible are tales, but for Christianity, they have been leading the lifestyles of billions for the past 2,000 years. Just as mentioned within the bible, we knew that Jesus was born in Zahareth, but the exact location was not specified.
The Independent

Germany: 125 queer Catholic Church employees demand respect

More than 120 employees of the Catholic Church in Germany publicly outed themselves as queer on Monday, saying they want to “live openly without fear" in the church and pushing demands for it to allow the blessing of same-sex couples and change its labor rules.A group of 125 people — including priests, religion teachers and administrative employees — identified themselves as backers of the initiative titled “#OutInChurch — For a church without fear.”In a document last March, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
James
The Independent

Former pope was at meeting where pedophile priest discussed

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that he did attend a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a pedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed, saying an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he wasn't there.Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — led from 1977 to 1982, on Thursday faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop and said his claim that he wasn't at the meeting lacked credibility.Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies...
RELIGION
The Hollywood Reporter

Cheryl Hines Calls Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Invoking Anne Frank in Vaccines Speech “Reprehensible”

Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates. During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945. “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straw#Lord Jesus Christ
allthatsinteresting.com

Ancient ‘Scepters’ Found In Russian Tomb May Actually Be Ceremonial Drinking Straws

Archeologists long puzzled over the eight tubes but a new theory suggests that they were used to drink ceremonial beer. In 1897, archeologist Nikolai Veselovsky came across an elaborate Bronze Age tomb in southern Russia. Among the various riches, he found eight silver and gold tubes adorned with tiny bulls. But though Veselovsky labeled them as scepters, they might actually be straws.
SCIENCE
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WDEF

Hooked On Science – Musical Straw

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment. • ALWAYS have an adult present. • ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment. • NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment. • REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts....
SCIENCE
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy