ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ryan Reaves says Rangers are among NHL's elite: 'The standings don't lie'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3vRK_0dr1zYla00

After overcoming a pair of two-goal deficits against the high-powered Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, the Rangers are back in first place in the Metropolitan Division, which Ryan Reaves says is another clear sign that this New York team is a true contender in the Eastern Conference.

“I think we know it,” Reaves said after the Blueshirts took down Toronto 6-3 in front of a frenzied Madison Square Garden crowd. “I think maybe some of the league doesn't believe it, but let them keep believing that. We're gonna keep doing our thing and, I mean, the standings don't lie.”

As of now, the standings have the Rangers with a two-point lead over the Hurricanes in the division race, with the Panthers and Lightning as the only two teams ahead of them in the East. Reaves was one of many new faces brought in over the offseason to give New York a makeover in the toughness department, and so far, it has resulted in a much improved product on the ice, with the franchise heading towards an end to its current playoff drought.

Wednesday’s win was just another piece of evidence that the Rangers resurgence is for real.

“It shows we can hang with the big boys, that we are one of the big boys,” Reaves said. “We gotta keep beating the playoff teams. That’s something we’ve talked about. We’re proving to the league and to ourselves that we’re a contender.”

Toronto was shorthanded due to multiple players still in COVID-19 protocols, but New York received its big scoring boost from an unexpected source in Reaves, who eclipsed last year’s scoring total and netted his first goal in a Rangers sweater in one night, burying two in the back of the net to help lead New York’s comeback, and give the team another momentum boost as it will take its three-game winning streak to Raleigh on Friday night to take on another contender in the Hurricanes.

“I’ve been taking my vitamins,” Reaves said of his sudden offensive outburst. “No, I’m dead serious. That’s not even a joke, I’ve been taking a lot of vitamins.

“I felt good. Didn’t change much. Had a terrible nap, a Red Bull, and felt good.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NHL Talk: Rangers’ Reaves Impressing & Higher Team Expectations

The “NHL Talk” column is your go-to for Monday-to-Friday hockey insight with quotes from your favourite writers. Listen to THW Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts, every weekday (Monday to Friday). In this edition of NHL Talk, New York Rangers forward Ryan Reaves is...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reaves
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#The Metropolitan Division#Panthers#Snyrangers#Raleigh
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
San Diego Union-Tribune

Penguins rally to beat Jets 3-2 in SO

Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the road-weary Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Sunday.
NHL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy