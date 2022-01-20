ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

The First Thing You Should Do When You Get A Stuffy Nose

By Nicole LaMarco
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTqEw_0dr1zJlv00

Are you feeling stuffed up? It's annoying when you can't smell, taste, or breathe well, and you wonder why you took these abilities for granted when you had them. The Cleveland Clinic points out that nasal congestion will usually go away on its own and isn't typically a sign of anything serious. That being said, you should see your doctor if it doesn't resolve in 10 days. You should also contact a medical professional if you have a stuffy nose and a fever, yellow or green mucus, or mucus with consistent blood.

Your healthcare professional will examine your nose, throat, and ears to see what the cause could be. They might refer you to an otolaryngologist or ENT specialist for further examination, and they may also swab your throat for a culture to see if you have an infection. Causes of your congestion could be anything from allergies to infection to pregnancy or even weather changes (via the Cleveland Clinic). In the meantime, there are ways you can find some relief if you're stuck with a stuffed-up nose.

Rinse Your Nose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frJ9y_0dr1zJlv00

When you get a stuffy nose , the first thing you should do is use a nasal rinse, which can help relieve congestion and other signs of rhinitis, like sneezing and itching (per the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology ). You can get a nasal irrigation kit at your local pharmacy — it will come with a small teapot-shaped device, bottle, bulb syringe, or syringe. Check to make sure it comes with the saline packets if you want to use those instead of mixing a solution yourself. Using a nasal rinse will feel strange the first time, but will get easier with practice.

The Cleveland Clinic points out that the saline solution reduces irritation. The neti pot — or whichever device you have — will push the rinse through your nasal passages, washing away mucus and allergens. Add clean, room temperature water and the saline packet to your neti pot. Stand in front of your bathroom sink, and lean forward as you gently place the tip of the spout at the base of your right nostril. Tip your head downward and lift the device to push the solution through your nose. Allow the solution to drip out of your other nostril and into the sink. Blow your nose with a tissue before repeating on your left nostril.

Take A Decongestant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypg5Z_0dr1zJlv00

Blood flow to your nose increases when you get sick , causing swelling, which makes you feel stuffed up. Decongestants relieve that swelling and pressure so you can breathe better. Antihistamines can help, too, and some decongestants contain antihistamines for this reason. Decongestants can relieve a stuffy nose, and you can get them at your local pharmacy over-the-counter. They're available in different forms — pills, liquid, nasal sprays, and drops. However, the American Academy of Family Physicians advises not to take decongestants for more than 3 days, as you can become dependent on them.

Consult your doctor if you take any other medications before taking a decongestant, especially if you take asthma or high blood pressure medicine. You should also consult your doctor before taking decongestants if you have underlying health problems, like thyroid or prostate problems, glaucoma, diabetes, heart problems, or high blood pressure. In addition, decongestants can interfere with sleep. Avoid taking them before bed if you experience trouble sleeping (via the American Academy of Family Physicians).

Drink More Fluids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13L3Ae_0dr1zJlv00

You've probably been advised to drink plenty of fluids when you're sick, but do you know why? Dehydration can cause uncomfortable symptoms, like headaches, dizziness, and tiredness, per Self . These are symptoms you may already have if you're sick, and that's why you'll feel even worse if you become dehydrated. Some signs of an illness can cause dehydration — fever, vomiting, or diarrhea — so it's even more crucial to make sure you're getting enough fluids. Many people don't have a good appetite when they're ill and don't eat or drink enough, which is why doctors remind patients to drink plenty of fluids.

Brown University Health Services advises you to drink more fluids when you're sick, particularly hot tea, which will help thin the mucus. Doing so may relieve your stuffy nose. However, go slow and steady with your water intake because there is such thing as too much. How much water varies from person to person, but 8 cups of 8 ounces of water is a good rule to start with, and you might need a little more when sick.

Read this next: Home Remedies You Should Try For Congestion

Comments / 0

Related
Science Focus

Mouth-breathing: Why it’s bad for you and how to stop

Breathing through your nose has long been considered superior to breathing through your mouth. ‘Mouth-breather’ has been used as an insult for a stupid person since at least 1915, and people who do it are sometimes said to be unattractive. But while training yourself to breathe through the nose might not make you beautiful and smart, it could have very real impacts on your health, from your teeth to your fitness.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuffy Nose#The Cleveland Clinic#Ent
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time To Stop Drinking Water For Better Sleep? It's Earlier Than You Think

It's common to place a glass of water at your bedside, just in case you feel thirsty during your wind-down routine—better to have water within arm's reach rather than leaving your cozy, warm bed to fill a cup. It turns out, though, drinking too much water before bed isn't such a good idea; it can actually affect your sleep quality. But how much is too much? And what's the exact cutoff time?
HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
LIVESTRONG.com

How Often Do You Really Need to Shower?

Adulthood doesn't come with a guidebook for advice on basic body care (or basic ​anything​, unfortunately). It's just assumed that you'll figure it out. Still, some advice on showering would be nice. After all, some people scrunch up their faces at the mere suggestion of not sudsing up...
LIFESTYLE
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
honknews.com

A Cold Won’t Give You These Three Omicron Variant Symptoms

There have been a lot of talks about how the Omicron variant resembles the common cold. But what are the differences between them?. The infectious disease physician. Dr. Hai Shao, Has recently stated that the omicron variant does have which are not similar to the common cold. Dr.Shao stated the...
HEALTH
dailyhealthpost.com

7 Signs And Symptoms Of Fatty Liver You Need to Know

Today, you’ll discover the top 7 signs and symptoms of fatty liver. Keep reading till the end to learn the steps you can take to reverse fatty liver disease. First, what is fatty liver disease?. The liver is a vital organ with many functions, such as the metabolism of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy