World

Woman, 19, sets world record for solo global flight

By Marta Fiorin, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire, Raf Casert
 4 days ago

KORTRIJK, Belgium (AP) — Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford, 19, set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday — 155 days after she departed.

Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017.

The overall record will remain out of Rutherford’s grasp, since Briton Travis Ludlow set that benchmark last year as an 18-year-old.

Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36 million

Her global flight in her ultralight Shark plane was supposed to take three months, but relentless bad weather and visa issues kept her grounded sometimes for weeks on end, extending her adventure by about two months.

On Thursday, rain, drizzle, sunshine and even a rainbow over Kortrijk airport exemplified the changing, often bad weather she had been facing all too often.

After she was escorted by a four-plane formation in a huge V across much of Belgium, she did a flyby of the airport before finally landing. After waving to the jubilant crowds, she embraced her parents and draped herself both in the Union Jack and Belgian tricolor flag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Yul8_0dr1zFF100
Rutherford walked the tarmac with a British and Belgian flag after becoming the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

“Winter in Europe poses a lot of challenges,” she said as she was held back for days on the last few legs of the trip. Then again, she had had to deal with -35 C (-31 F) in Siberia and 32 C (90 F) in Indonesia. Fog, smoke from wildfires and even typhoons also held her back.

In her trek of more than 52,000 kilometers (28,000 nautical miles), she stopped over in five continents and visited 41 nations.

“The people were incredible, everywhere,” she said.

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

Rutherford’s flight saw her steer clear of wildfires in California, deal with biting cold over Russia and narrowly avoid North Korean airspace. She flew by Visual Flight Rules, basically going on sight only, often slowing down progress when more sophisticated systems could have led her through clouds and fog.

Sometimes she feared for her life, and at other times she simply yearned for the simple comforts of home. Flying runs in her blood since both her parents are pilots and she has been traveling in small planes since she was 6. At 14, she started flying herself.

With the final touchdown, the teenager wants to infuse young women and girls worldwide with the spirit of aviation — and an enthusiasm for studies in the exact sciences, mathematics, engineering and technology.

The Independent

Air France plane makes emergency landing after catching fire mid flight

An Air France plane was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing in Paris after an engine caught fire shortly after take-off.Passengers reported seeing two-metre flames shoot out of the aircraft and hearing “loud firecracker noises”.Air France flight AF7470 had taken off from Paris Orly airport at 8.45pm on Friday, bound for Perpignan, when it encountered technical problems less than an hour into the journey.One of the Airbus A318’s engines had reportedly caught fire, with one passenger telling BMFTV: “We heard loud firecracker noises. And my colleague right next to me said to me: ‘Look, there are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
