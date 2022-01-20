ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Projections of healthy working life expectancy in England to the year 2035

By Marty Lynch
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK state pension age is rising in response to life expectancy gains but population health and job opportunities may not be sufficient to achieve extended working lives1,2,3. This study aimed to estimate future trends in healthy working life expectancy (HWLE) from age 50 to 75 for men and women in England....

www.nature.com

The Independent

UK could grow 40% of its fruit and veg in towns and cities, cutting dependence on imports, study says

There is “huge untapped capacity” for Britain to grow far more of its own fruit and vegetables in underutilised urban areas, without turning more of the countryside into agricultural land, a new study suggests.Using green urban space in towns and cities, people in the UK could grow almost 40 per cent of the fruit and vegetables we consume, the study said.Increasing the amount of home-grown food could help reduce the UK’s dependence on imports, which have been hit hard following the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving supermarkets with empty shelves.The worsening climate crisis is also an increasing...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Asthma in paediatric intensive care in England residents: observational study

Despite high prevalence of asthma in children in the UK, there were no prior report on asthma admissions in paediatric intensive care units (PICU). We investigated the epidemiology and healthcare resource utilisation in children with asthma presenting to PICUs in England. PICANet, a UK national PICU database, was queried for asthma as the primary reason for admission, of children resident in England from April 2006 until March 2013. There were 2195 admissions to PICU for a median stay of 1.4Â days. 59% were males and 51% aged 0"“4Â years. The fourth and fifth mostÂ deprived quintiles represented 61% (1329) admissions and 73% (11) of the 15 deaths. Deaths were most frequent in 10"“14Â years age (n"‰="‰11, 73%), with no deaths in less than 5Â years age. 38% of admissions (828/2193) received invasive ventilation, which was more frequent with increasing deprivation (13% (108/828) in least deprived to 31% (260/828) in most deprived) and withÂ decreasing age (0"“4-year-olds: 49%, 409/828). This first multi-centre PICU study in England found that children from more deprived neighbourhoods represented the majority of asthma admissions, invasive ventilation and deaths in PICU. Children experiencing socioeconomic deprivation could benefit from enhanced asthma support in the community.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Revisiting NICE guidelines for initiation of intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy for centre-involving diabetic macular oedema: a survey of current interpretation in the United Kingdom

The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in England and Wales, (adopted in Northern Ireland) recommends intravitreal aflibercept (TA 346) or ranibizumab (TA 274) as first-line treatment options for patients with visual impairment due to centre-involving diabetic macular oedema (CI-DMO) and a central retinal thickness (CRT) of â‰¥ 400"‰Âµm on optical coherence tomography (OCT) [1, 2].
HEALTH
Medscape News

Growing Gap Between Life Expectancy and Health Working Life Expectancy Raises Challenges for Pensions

A new study that predicts a widening gap between overall life expectancy and healthy working life expectancy (HWLE) suggests that although average lifespan has increased, the period that older people spend in good health and able to work has not necessarily extended at the same rate. The study, published as a research letter in Nature Aging , has important implications for policy-makers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Services Research#Life Expectancy#Population Health#Ons#Uk#Hwle#Health Survey For England
mixmag.net

Plan B restrictions expected to be scrapped in England

According to a senior government source, all Plan B COVID restrictions in England will be lifted later this month - including COVID passports. Boris Johnson is expected to relax current restrictions Plan B - including the need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test when visiting nightclubs or indoor venues with over 500 people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Children born today will die five years earlier than predicted a decade ago as life expectancy falls

A baby born in the UK in the 2020s will die nearly five years earlier than previously predicted almost 10 years ago, new data shows.Girls born last year are expected to live for 90.2 years, and boys for 87.3 years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).Girls born in 2020 are expected to live 4.8 fewer years than predicted in 2012, and boys 4.5 fewer years.This is despite the historical trend showing that life expectancy generally increases as standards of living improve over the years.The coronavirus pandemic has been cited as one factor for the decline in expected life...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid-hit Australian aid ship to dock in virus-free Tonga despite risk

A coronavirus-hit Australian warship will dock in Tonga Wednesday, delivering desperately needed aid to the volcano-and-tsunami-struck nation under strict "no-contact" protocols. Tonga's Health Minister Saia Piukala said the crew of the HMAS Adelaide would follow drastic health rules to ensure the remote Pacific kingdom remains one of the few places on the world still free of coronavirus. "The ship will berth and no contacts will be made. Australians from the ship will unload their cargoes and sail from port," he told reporters. The Adelaide was deployed as part of an international aid effort after the January 15 eruption that generated huge tsunami waves and blanketed the island nation in toxic ash.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Thousands urged to try Covid antiviral treatment in new study

The government has urged the British public to take part in an antiviral drugs study designed to help the NHS treat coronavirus patients.Volunteers will receive doses of molnupiravir, a drug that was approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in early November. It was the first regulator to give it the green light.The decision was taken after clinical research found the antiviral could reduce the risk of hospitalisation by around 30 per cent, with MHRA’s chief executive Dr June Raine describing the medicine as “another therapeutic to add to our armoury against Covid-19”.Anyone over 50 can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ovarian cancer death rate falls 17% in five years, study finds

Deaths from ovarian cancer in Britain will be 17 per cent lower this year than in 2017 amid increased use of oral contraceptives, according to new research. A study published in the Annals of Oncology also predicts death rates from the disease will be seven per cent lower across European Union (EU) nations.Researchers at the University of Milan in Italy say the substantial declines are down to the usage of oral contraceptives. The report also believes oral contraception explains disparities in case rates between nations.Ovarian cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women – with the...
CANCER
BBC

Hillsborough disaster: 97th victim to be added to memorial

Liverpool football club is to update Anfield's Hillsborough memorial with the name of the 97th victim of the disaster who died last year. Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield but survived until his death in July at the age of 55.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

