Indentured Servitude was a form of labor in the 1500s-1600s in Both Britain and America. A person was contracted to work without salary for a specific number of years. Indentured Servants included both women and men and typically the time frame for this service was 4–7 years. The work varied from agriculture to simple industrial tasks including, but not limited to textiles, sewing, masonry, carpentry, ironwork, cooking, and childcare. In exchange for transportation to another destination, the indentured individual would be given shelter, food, and clothing for an agreed-upon time. At the end of their contract- they would be free to leave.

