ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

VTC Begins Equine Therapy

cuyahogacounty.us
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Veterans Treatment Court is taking the reins on a new equine therapy program with Forever Amber Acres Animal Sanctuary (FAAAS) in Medina. Founded in 2008, FAAAS provides refuge, rehabilitation, and permanent retirement for horses impacted by negligence and abuse. For more than ten years, they have...

cp.cuyahogacounty.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
verywellhealth.com

What Is Animal Therapy?

Animal therapy is the use of animals to help with physical, social, emotional, or cognitive functioning. This is sometimes also called pet therapy, animal-assisted therapy, or pet-assisted therapy. This article will explain animal therapy, the conditions that can be treated, processes, who facilitates it, types, and more. Definition. Animal therapy...
ANIMALS
WISH-TV

Learning about therapy dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What defines a therapy dog?. Patty Spitler from Pet Pals TV, Cindy Hudson and a 10-year-old therapy dog named Harley stopped by News 8 at Midday to discuss the topic. “I kind of call the therapy dog, ‘the community dog,'” Hudson said. “In Harley’s case she...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
baker.edu

Pre-Occupational Therapy

A pre-occupational therapy degree can serve as the foundation of a rewarding career. As a student in our pre-occupational therapy bachelor’s degree program, you’ll take classes led by experienced occupational therapists. With small class sizes, you’ll get all of the individualized attention you need as you learn how to develop and implement treatment plans for your patients. Through a combination of classroom learning and hands-on experience in clinical rotations, you’ll be able to take what you’ve learned and apply it in real-world situations. This is a limited enrollment program.
MENTAL HEALTH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Construction begins on Maine training center for service, therapy dogs

OXFORD, Maine — While serving as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in Korea back in 2006, Christy Gardner suffered devastating injuries, including to her spinal cord. Those Injuries eventually led to her having both of her legs amputated below the knee. The Oxford resident credits her service dog, a golden retriever named Moxie, for helping her regain her independence and get her life back.
OXFORD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Medina, OH
Lifestyle
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cuyahoga County, OH
Lifestyle
Medina, OH
Government
City
Medina, OH
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

The Best Therapy: Alpacas

The National Western Stock Show is in its second week after COVID-19 canceled the show last year. The Stock Show is your one-stop for anything western. It’s full of local and regional vendors, art, livestock shows, rodeos and surprises. In Murdoch’s Junior Barn, there was a sign for Peachy...
PARKER, CO
TheHorse.com

Infographic: Biologics for Treating and Managing Equine Joints

All athletic horses are at risk of developing joint disease from wear and tear. Veterinarians often recommend injectable products to manage osteoarthritis—the most common cause of equine lameness, ranging from joint inflammation to articular cartilage degradation and bony changes—and joint injury/pain. In our visual guide, learn about biologics, which now offer an alternative to steroid joint injections.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vtc#In Therapy#Horse#Retirement#Faaas#Eap#Equine Therapy Services#Eagala#Our Court
sparklecat.com

Double Therapy Cat Visit

I went to the big hospital today. Often my human and I are by ourselves, but sometimes there are one or two more teams. This time Josie, the other therapy cat in the program, was there. Although there are just two cats in our organization and something like 80 dogs, this isn’t that unusual. This hospital is the only one that Josie visits. Plus her human, like my human, keeps his own work hours. So instead of doing visits on the weekends, they both often sign up for the weekday slots.
PETS
TheHorse.com

How Diet Affects Equine Gut Health

What we’re learning about this dynamic area of research and how we can use it to promote equine health. Blue colicked in his stall so violently, the farm’s vet in Baltimore, Maryland, immediately arranged transport to a referral hospital. The 10-year-old off-track Thoroughbred went down in the trailer several times before arriving at New Bolton Center, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. There, he underwent successful surgery for large colon volvulus.
equestrianlifemagazine.co.uk

MARS EQUESTRIAN™ Veterinary Scholarship Programme for Equine Research

The Royal Veterinary College and the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine Launch new MARS EQUESTRIAN™ Veterinary Scholarship Programme for Equine Research. The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) – together with the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) and MARS EQUESTRIAN™ – has launched a...
ANIMALS
American Veterinary Medical Association

Guidelines, regulations target contagious equine metritis

The American Association of Equine Practitioners has published guidelines to assist veterinarians with identification, diagnosis, and control of contagious equine metritis. And the U.S. Department of Agriculture has proposed amendments to regulations for the importation of horses, including changes to rules relating to CEM. CEM is a nonsystemic venereal disease...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC 4

Holistic therapy that promotes healing

Nicole Smedley, Reiki a Master/Teacher Empowered Healing Reiki shares how one ancient healing modality can improve the quality of one’s life. Reiki is an ancient Japanese complementary therapy that works with traditional medical care. This therapy helps reduce stress, induces relaxation, and promotes healing in all areas surrounding mental, physical, and emotional well-being.
HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

UMaine Extension webinar on winter care of equines Feb. 1

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering an online workshop about best practices for winter care of equines from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 1. Workshop topics include winter health issues and options for fresh water, as well as mud management around the farmstead. Donna Coffin, UMaine Extension professor, and Dr. Beth McAvoy, consulting veterinarian and chief financial officer of Foxcroft Large Animal Veterinary Associates in Dover-Foxcroft, will lead the workshop.
ANIMALS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

MOV Parent: Is therapy helpful?

Mental health counseling, or therapy, is the practice of assisting people in addressing emotional, psychological and relational problems. A few years ago a friend gave me a plaque to put in my office that said “Even My Therapist Says Its Your Fault!”. Haha. It’s a joke of course, but it does bring up some important issues about the mental health profession. The major question we should ask is this: Is therapy actually helpful? Is the mental health profession creating a culture of victimhood, or are people actually getting help in overcoming trauma, healing relationships, and improving their well-being? Some believe that we are falling under the influence of “therapism” in our country. Christina Hoff Sommers and Sally Satel, authors of “One Nation Under Therapy”, assert that an over-focus on mental health can create a belief that we all have insurmountable issues that leave us chronically crippled and incapable of functioning without the help of a therapist. They state:
MENTAL HEALTH
TheHorse.com

How Equine Vets Can Reduce or Eliminate Their Accounts Receivable

One equine practitioner sends out bills monthly with a personal note and self-addressed envelope. Another requests payment at time of appointment via Venmo, check, or cash. An additional veterinarian offers a cash discount day of service but bills horse owners if necessary. And yet another works for a practice that bills all its clients after service. While their payment policies vary, all four individuals are experienced, successful ambulatory equine practitioners who care deeply about their patients and clients. Additionally, all inevitably have had an accounts receivable (AR) list at some point—if not now.
ANIMALS
jerseysbest.com

The power of infusion therapies

Recent advances in the pharmaceutical sciences have yielded a plethora of innovative, life-changing prescription medicines. Unfortunately, many of these medications cannot be taken orally (like a pill) because they lose effectiveness after exposure to the digestive system. Instead, many of them must be administered intravenously (IV) directly into the veins of patients.
HEALTH
eatstayplaybeaufort.com

Moms’ Art Therapy Group

Hosted by Emerge Counseling and Art Therapy: Ashton Sullivan, LPC, ATR. Are you a mom who is exhausted and craving connection with other adults? This is an open art therapy group that offers busy moms a chance to decompress, connect with others, work through challenges of being a mom, and self-reflect. All materials are provided and no artistic skills or experience is necessary.
MENTAL HEALTH
theplaidhorse.com

Come see The Plaid Horse at Equine Affaire in 2022!

The Plaid Horse will once again have a presence at Equine Affaire, North America’s premier equestrian exposition, in 2022. Equine Affaire brings in tens of thousands of equestrians and horse lovers each year, with its multifaceted offerings including clinics, seminars, demonstrations, trade shows, exhibits, forums, and consignment store. The...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy