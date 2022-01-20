ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Katherine Fix

bizjournals
 6 days ago

EDUCATION: Villanova University School of Law, J.D., Pennsylvania State University, B.S., Accounting. Katherine M. Fix is...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

OSHA to withdraw vaccine, testing mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Tuesday it will withdraw its Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard on Wednesday for businesses with more than 100 employees after a U.S. Supreme Court decision. On Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, said OSHA couldn’t enforce the standard without Congressional approval. The high court allowed a separate mandate to stand for certain health care workers. ...
U.S. POLITICS
Hartford Courant

State Supreme Court rules that women-only spaces in public coed gyms are illegal

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that private, women-only exercise areas in gyms open otherwise to both men and women violate a state anti-discrimination law. Chief Justice Richard Robinson called the decision that immediately bans private spaces based on sex or religion in public places, a “significant question of first impression” that turned on whether there can be gender-based ...
HARTFORD, CT
The Independent

Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule

The Biden administration has officially withdrawn a rule that would have required workers at big companies to get vaccinated or face regular COVID testing requirements.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the withdrawal Tuesday. But the agency said it still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.In early November, OSHA announced a vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. The rule __ which would have impacted more than 80 million U.S. workers __ was originally set to go into effect on Jan. 4.But numerous states and business groups challenged the rule in court. On Jan. 13, the Supreme Court...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
bizjournals

GE sticking to 2023 target for health care spin-off, CEO says

General Electric Co. is still eyeing early 2023 for spinning off its health care business into a separate company, though it would be interested in moving up that timing if it could complete the work before then, CEO Larry Culp said Tuesday. Culp’s remarks came during a call with analysts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#B S
bizjournals

St. Louis is nearly out of industrial space: JLL on what’s next

The year 2021 was a wild one for the St. Louis industrial real estate market, and forecasts for 2022 show few signs of it easing. “We have record levels of different metrics at play,” said David Branding, a managing director in JLL’s St. Louis office. "We're at a record low level of vacancy right now, near record-high levels of construction and high levels of leasing." Industrial vacancy in St. Louis is at an all-time low of 3.3%, he said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
bizjournals

These are the most efficient credit unions in America

Stay true to who you are. That’s how Merck Employees Federal Credit Union CEO Paul Gentile describes the approach that helped Merck Employees Credit Union top The Business Journals' first list of America's most efficient credit unions, which was ranked by deposits per full-time employee. The approach for the...
CREDITS & LOANS
bizjournals

Piedmont Medical exec chosen as CEO of new Fort Mill hospital

Chris Mitchell, chief strategy officer at Rock Hill-based Piedmont Medical Center, will take over as CEO at the new Fort Mill hospital later this year. Fort Mill Medical Center is slated to open in September. Mitchell will officially take over then. The 100-bed, 200,000-square-foot hospital is at S.C. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 21. Construction started last spring, following a 15-year battle among four health systems to gain state approval for the project. Piedmont Medical, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC), won out over Charlotte's Atrium Health to secure approval in 2019.
FORT MILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy