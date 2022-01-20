Katherine Katchen

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. Now, more than ever before, Black Americans are in a position to make a lasting impact on future generations. And I don’t just mean just in the form of our knowledge and experience; I’m talking about a real, tangible, in-your-pocket, provide-a-better-life-for-future-generations impact. Per the New York Times, in 2021 Black households still only have a mere 12 cents for every dollar of a typical white household. Estate planning presents a prime opportunity to work on closing this gap.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO