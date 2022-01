SMITHS FERRY – Travelers to southern Idaho should be aware of a closure on Idaho State Highway 55, between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road, due to a rockslide overnight. The Idaho Transportation Department says the road will remain closed, about 45 miles south of McCall, until further notice. This slide occurred in a different area than the rockslide that closed SH-55 late last fall. Geotechnical experts need to assess the stability of the hillside and determine next steps to reopen SH-55 safely. Construction crews were heading to the area on Sunday morning.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO