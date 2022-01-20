What to Expect From Netflix Q4 Earnings

Despite Netflix's successful fourth-quarter earnings report, investors are hitting the 'pause' button after the company admitted that competition from other streaming platforms could eat into growth. Netflix is also lowering expectations for expected subscriber growth for the first quarter of this year, anticipating it will add just 2.5 million, far below the 3.98 million subscribers it added during the same quarter one year ago. What could happen to the streaming giant as the streaming wars keep heating up? Greg Martin, Co-Founder of Rainmaker Securities, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss whether Netflix could lose its top spot, how it's trying to compete with other platforms, the streaming industry landscape, and more.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO