What to Expect From Netflix Q4 Earnings

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. A disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report from OG streamer Netflix helped fuel a general sell-off in tech stocks on Friday, which some are interpreting as a shift away from pandemic-era investment trends and perhaps the end of a historic bubble in assets. The report showed lower than projected paid subscriptions and forecasted even slower growth for Q1 2022. The miss spooked investors, spurring a 20 percent drop in price. Notably, CEO Reed Hastings attributed the slowdown to increasing competition from other streaming services. But business fundamentals aside, many are blaming looming rate hikes for the sell-off in tech stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the week with its steepest drop since 2020's brief market crash.
