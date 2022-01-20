ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retrospective trends in length of stay and bowel management at discharge from inpatient rehabilitation among individuals with spinal cord injury

By Riley L. Wilkinson
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetrospective observational cohort study. To describe the trend in length of stay (LOS) and its association with the rate of individuals needing total assistance with bowel management upon discharge from inpatient spinal cord injury (SCI) rehabilitation facilities. Setting. Participants enrolled in the National Spinal Cord Injury Model Systems (NSCIMS)...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Greener on the other side? an analysis of the association between residential greenspace and psychological well-being among people living with spinal cord injury in the United States

Secondary analysis of cross-sectional data from a multisite survey study. To describe associations between residential greenspace and psychological well-being among adults living with chronic spinal cord injury (SCI). Setting. Community. Methods. Participants were from the Spinal Cord Injury-Quality of Life (SCI-QOL) Calibration Study (N"‰="‰313). Geographic Information Systems (GIS) analysis was...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physiological parameters and the use of compression stockings in individuals with spinal cord injuries: a scoping review

Jose IgnÃ¡cio Priego QuesadaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0375-14542,. To summarize information on the physiological effects of compression stockings (CS) in individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI) and suggest areas for future research. Methods. We asked, "What are the physiological effects of CS use in individuals with SCI?" Original studies...
HEALTH
University at Buffalo Reporter

Motion Project, UB aim to help spinal cord injury clients heal, students learn

Fourth-year OT student Brooke Blazer (center) looks on as a client uses the Lokomat, a state-of-the-art robotic gait rehabilitation device designed to provide effective and individualized intensive training to increase the strength of muscles and the range of motion of joints to improve walking. From right, Sue Ann Sisto, chair...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Japanese doctors test stem cell treatment for spinal cord injury in landmark trial

Doctors in Japan have successfully transplanted stem cells into a patient with a spinal cord injury in what is the first clinical trial of its kind, Tokyo’s Keio University announced on Friday.Neural progenitor cells derived from pluripotent stem (iPS) cells were transplanted into a patient with a severe spinal cord injury by the surgeons of the university last month as part of the study, officials were quoted as saying by The Asahi Shimbun newspaper.The study was being conducted to determine whether the treatment could be effective in curing paralysis caused by serious spinal cord injuries, which so far do not...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com

An explainable machine learning framework for lung cancer hospital length of stay prediction

This work introduces a predictive Length of Stay (LOS) framework for lung cancer patients using machine learning (ML) models. The framework proposed to deal with imbalanced datasets for classification-based approaches using electronic healthcare records (EHR). We have utilized supervised ML methods to predict lung cancer inpatients LOS during ICU hospitalization using the MIMIC-III dataset. Random Forest (RF) Model outperformed other models and achieved predicted results during the three framework phases. With clinical significance features selection, over-sampling methods (SMOTE and ADASYN) achieved the highest AUC results (98% with CI 95%: 95.3"“100%, and 100% respectively). The combination of Over-sampling and under-sampling achieved the second-highest AUC results (98%, with CI 95%: 95.3"“100%, and 97%, CI 95%: 93.7"“100% SMOTE-Tomek, and SMOTE-ENN respectively). Under-sampling methods reported the least important AUC results (50%, with CI 95%: 40.2"“59.8%) for both (ENN and Tomek- Links). Using ML explainable technique called SHAP, we explained the outcome of the predictive model (RF) with SMOTE class balancing technique to understand the most significant clinical features that contributed to predicting lung cancer LOS with the RF model. Our promising framework allows us to employ ML techniques in-hospital clinical information systems to predict lung cancer admissions into ICU.
CANCER
Wyoming News

Weight Loss May Not Affect Fertility Treatment Success

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Losing weight before beginning fertility treatment doesn't boost the odds that a woman who is obese will have a successful pregnancy, a new study shows. Obesity has been linked with difficulty conceiving, as well as pregnancy complications and loss. Many women who are obese and want to get pregnant are advised to lose weight to improve their likelihood of having a healthy baby. ...
WEIGHT LOSS
Genetic Engineering News

Study Identifies Single Type of Spinal Cord Neuron That Coordinates Locomotion

For more than a century, scientists have known that while the commands that initiate movement come from the brain, the neurons that control locomotion once movement is underway reside within the spinal cord. Studies in mice by scientists at Columbia University have now found that one type of neuron, called ventral spinocerebellar tract neurons (VSCTs), is both necessary and sufficient for regulating this type of movement.
SCIENCE
outsourcing-pharma.com

NervGen Pharma sets sights on trial for spinal-cord injury treatment

The company plans to launch a Phase Ib/II study of its compound NVG-291 in collaboration with researchers at Northwestern University’s Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. NervGen Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech aimed at solutions treating nervous system damage—has forged a partnership with Northwestern University’s Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, with the goal of launching the company’s first trial with its lead compound, NVG-291. The single-site clinical trial (anticipated to kick off in the second half of 2022) is set to be a placebo-controlled trial that assesses the safety of NVG-291 in treating acute or subacute (i.e. less than three months post-injury) and chronic (more than a year after injury) patients.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Nevro Announces FDA Approval for Expanded Labeling for its 10 kHz High Frequency Spinal Cord Stimulation System for Treatment of Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced receipt of FDA approval for expanded labeling for its Senza® Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System for the treatment of Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP). This approval is specific to Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy and differentiates Nevro's Senza System as the only SCS system with specific labeling to treat NSRBP patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Why scientists are racing to develop more COVID antivirals

The first crop of antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 is promising, scientists say. But new drugs will be needed to counter the looming threat of resistance. You have full access to this article via your institution. The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines at the beginning of 2021 marked a key turning point in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Looking back at the neonatal period in early-treated phenylketonuric patients

Current research on the clinical outcome of phenylketonuria (PKU) patients has mainly explored the possible consequences of late exposureÂ to highÂ phenylalanine (Phe) levels in early-treated adult and elderly patients. However, despite the progressively earlier diagnosis and treatment of PKU, the neonatal and infancy periods remain the most vulnerable periods of the brain to Phe, which may cause permanent impairment of early- and late-emerging cognitive functions. The few studies that have measured Phe exposure during the first month of life, before metabolic control is achieved, confirm Phe exposure during the first month as a factor contributing to the final outcome of the disease.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The blood markers that could help to diagnose long COVID

Scientists have identified an immune-system signature for long COVID, shedding light on the biological underpinnings of this mysterious condition1. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only $3.90 per issue. All prices...
SCIENCE

