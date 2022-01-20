ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

How to Pick a Personal Trainer: Everything You Need to Know

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://fitnesscfgyms.com/exercise/how-to-pick-a-personal-trainer-everything-you-need-to-know/. Studies show that personal training increases the success rate of meeting fitness goals. Personal trainers are an integral part of the fitness industry. A personal trainer works with clients to create a personal fitness plan that includes diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes. They can provide...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Personal Trainers#Functional Fitness#Nsca
SPY

We Asked an Expert How To Lose Weight Without Exercising

Table of Contents Nutrition for Weight Loss Vegetables & Protein Powder for Weight Loss Counting Macros, Not Calories, for Weight Loss Consider Natural Appetite Suppressants If your 2022 New Year’s Resolutions are health-related, there’s a great chance they include some iteration of losing weight and doing so quickly. After ingesting all those carbs and sugar over the holidays, it’s natural to try and bounce back with more health-conscious choices once January comes around. Unfortunately, losing weight often requires engaging with diet culture, which can be extremely toxic. Remember: you can be healthy at whatever weight you are right now. The fundamentals of weight loss hinge on...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
marthastewart.com

Science Says Pomegranates Could Help Increase Our Endurance as We Age

Pomegranates are known for their unique sweet-meets-tart flavor. Intriguing taste aside, the fruit boasts plenty of health benefits thanks to the antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber packed inside. Per new research published in JAMA Network Open, pomegranates could also boost muscle endurance and metabolic health in seniors. The reason? After we consume this fruit, our microbiomes make a postbiotic called Urolithin A, which researchers out of the University of Washington say can protect against frailty and increase mitochondrial health as we age.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

AHA News: Worried About Her Health, She Lost 163 Pounds – And Inspired Her Husband to Drop 55

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- A few weeks before Thanksgiving, Ken and Morgan House of Newington, Connecticut, spent a week at one of her favorite places – Disney World. They walked to all the theme parks, went on countless rides and shared healthy meals. Every day, Morgan would smile broadly at Ken and shoot him an expression that said, "Do you even believe this?" The last...
NEWINGTON, CT
SPY

How To Get Rid of Dandruff: Dermatologists Share the Best Treatments, Natural Remedies & Tips

Table of Contents How Common Is Dandruff? What Causes It? Dandruff-Fighting Ingredients You Need To Know The Best Dandruff Shampoos DIY Dandruff Treatments If you’ve ever noticed the tell-tale white flakes on your back or shoulders (or, God forbid, someone else noticed them for you), then you’ve definitely wondered how to get rid of dandruff. But with so many dandruff shampoos and supposedly dandruff-fighting products out there, not to mention debatable “natural” home remedies, we understand why folks struggling with dandruff might not know where to begin. To get the lowdown on dandruff, or seborrheic dermatitis, and some tips on how to get rid of it, we...
SKIN CARE
News Channel Nebraska

How Long Does Professional Teeth Whitening Last?

Originally Posted On: https://clubwhitesmile.com/how-long-does-professional-teeth-whitening-last/. Professional teeth whitening treatments usually keep your teeth white for about a year. Results vary – it might only last for six months or for as long as three years. Some types of treatment keep your teeth white for much longer than others. Usually, you...
SKIN CARE
sciencealert.com

We Have a 'Sixth Sense' That Is Key to Our Wellbeing, But Only if We Listen to It

Most people are familiar with the five senses (touch, sight, hearing, smell, and taste), but not everyone knows that we have an additional sense called interoception. This is the sense of our body's internal state. It helps us feel and interpret internal signals that regulate vital functions in our body, like hunger, thirst, body temperature, and heart rate.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy