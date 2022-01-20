ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EXp eyes expansion into Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand

By Lillian Dickerson
Inman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news comes on the heels of the company’s expansion over the course of 2021 into nine other largely international markets. Virtual brokerage eXp Realty plans to expand into three new international markets — Dominican Republic, Greece and New Zealand — during the first quarter of 2022, it was announced...

www.inman.com

Comments / 0

Related
socalTech.com

Bird Eyes Expansion In Europe

Los Angeles-based micromobility provider Bird is eyeing more expansion in Europe, saying it is expanding its micro-electric vehicle sharing service in the Dutch city of Amersfoort. The company also said it has recently launched in Bordeaux, France and Rome, Italy, and has plans to launch a bike sharing service in Sesto Fiorentino, a town in the metropolitan area of Florence, Italy, among other European expansion efforts. The company said it now has operations in 350 cities globally. Bird's expansion efforts--originally kicked off in 2020--had been delayed by the impact of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TravelPulse

Dominican Republic Travel: What You Need to Know for 2022

The Dominican Republic is one of the most popular Caribbean countries for Americans to visit. Most notable for its wide variety of resorts and all-inclusives, it boasts beautiful Caribbean beaches, warm water and lively culture. This year is certain to be a popular year for the country, which shares the...
TRAVEL
sflcn.com

Jamaica and the Dominican Republic to Strengthen Tourism Cooperation

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett had brief discussions in Spain today with President of the Dominican Republic, His Excellency Luis Abinader. As well as other top DR officials to strengthen tourism relations. This will result in a new level of multi-destinational tourism aimed at redefining how tourism functions in the region.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Dominican Republic the focus of first UNWTO Tourism Investment Guide

UNWTO has launched the first in a series of tourism investment guidelines focused on a specific country. Developed alongside the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic and the national Export and Investment Center (PRODOMINICANA), the new guide provides key insights for investors, with the aim of boosting foreign direct investment in the Caribbean destination.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominican Republic#Exp#Earnings Reports#Exp Eyes Expansion#Exp Realty#Exp World Holdings#Emea#Cala#Apac
ftnnews.com

Dufry Extends Duty-Free Concessions in the Dominican Republic

Dufry, leading global travel retailer, has successfully extended for another 10 years its duty-free concession at La Romana Int. Airport & Seaport (AILR & CPLR) in the Dominican Republic, where it has been operating for more than 14 years. La Romana welcomes more than 700,000 passengers on both airport and...
LIFESTYLE
CoinTelegraph

Binance eyes Thailand for latest crypto exchange expansion

Binance is looking to re-establish crypto exchange services and possibly open a new branch in Thailand after signing an agreement with Gulf Energy Development PCL. Gulf Energy Development PCL is a Thai holding company run by billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi that focuses on the energy sector. Gulf Energy reportedly made the...
MARKETS
Nature.com

Chemical residue trends for Australian and New Zealand wool

Textile consumer trends towards improved product safety and high environmental standards have significantly influenced regulators in key consumer markets. The apparel wool industry sector has responded to regulators, and for three decades the Australia and New Zealand wool industries have managed advancements in ectoparasiticides and improved sheep treatments targeting high environmental, animal health and welfare standards leading to safe wool products. Australian and New Zealand chemical residue data from greasy wool have been consolidated and analysed for organophosphate, synthetic pyrethroid, insect growth regulator, neonicotinoid, macrocyclic lactone and spinosad active. Trend analysis has been applied to time domain data to evaluate advancements in ectoparasiticide technology after revising environmental, animal health and welfare standards. Analysis shows impacts from technology improvement, regulatory change and compliance by sheep farmers meeting or exceeding published European Union residue limits for regulated ectoparasiticides namely organochlorine, organophosphate, synthetic pyrethroid and insect growth regulators. Implications from advancements in ectoparasiticide technology, industry management and regulatory measures, include healthy sheep growing in clean pastoral environments with evidence of reduced wool residue levels which complement high and rising proportions of Australian and New Zealand wool fibre meeting European Union Ecolabel criteria.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Longview News-Journal

CDC Works with Cameroon and Dominican Republic to Improve Laboratories

CDC works globally to improve the quality of public health laboratories. In this video, experts from CDC Cameroon and Dominican Republic reflect on the impact of CDC’s SLMTA (Strengthening Laboratory Management Toward Accreditation) program during COVID-19. The program is also called FOGELA (Fortalecimiento Gerencial de Laboratorios) across Latin America and Lusophone countries. SLMTA was developed by CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa (AFRO), in partnership with the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI).
WORLD
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project

One of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it will allow “gaming” while announcing a multibillion-dollar deal with casino giant Wynn Resorts The announcement by Ras al-Khaimah comes after months of rumors about gambling coming to the UAE home to skyscraper-studded Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi. Islam the religion of the Arabian Peninsula, prohibits gambling. While the other emirates haven't announced similar deals, casino operator Caesars Palace operates a massive resort already in Dubai. Initially, a statement issued by Wynn Resorts and Ras al-Khaimah authorities only referred to “gaming,” without elaborating. The...
GAMBLING
People

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

IMF urges El Salvador to remove Bitcoin as legal tender

The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using Bitcoin as legal tender, citing "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency. The officials "stressed that there are large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection" and with issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds.
WORLD
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
AFP

New Mexico City airport nears take-off, with few flights

Two months before it is due to open with just a handful of confirmed flights, workers are racing to finish a new international airport for Mexico City -- one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects. With two commercial runways built on a military air base outside the capital, Felipe Angeles International Airport is meant to take the pressure off the city's Benito Juarez airport. The existing hub, which handled 36 million passengers in 2021, is one of the busiest in Latin America. Its location in eastern Mexico City is far more convenient for many residents of the capital than Felipe Angeles, which is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the capital's historic district.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

World Bank blames Lebanon's rulers for economic meltdown

The World Bank accused Lebanon’s political class of orchestrating the country's economic collapse, warning in a report released Tuesday that the meltdown is a long-term threat to the small Mideast nation. The World Bank's Lebanon Economic Monitor showed the country's gross domestic product plummeted from close to $52 billion in 2019 to a projected $21.8 billion in 2021, marking a more than 58% contraction. That's the biggest contraction of the 193 countries listed by the publication.“Lebanon’s deliberate depression is orchestrated by the country’s elite” that has long controlled the country, said the report, titled, “The Great Denial.”The meltdown began...
BUSINESS
Inman.com

Why 2022 is poised to become the year of the off-market deal

Beach Properties of Florida executive Jimmy Burgess and @properties luxury broker Carrie McCormick discussed how old-school tactics can still work in a changing market at Connect Now. Be the smartest person in the room. Impress your clients, outshine your competition, and be that person who knows everyone. Sign up for...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy