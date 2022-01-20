ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congratulations Winners Of The 555 Timer Contest!

By Elliot Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the best inspiration is limitation. The 555 timer does “one thing” — compares a voltage to a couple thresholds and outputs a signal accordingly. It’s two comparators, a voltage ladder, and a flip-flop. And yet, it’s the most sold single chip of all time, celebrating its 50th birthday this year!...

Old Firewall Reborn As Retro PC

We like projects where old gear is given a new life. [Splashdust] has a twenty-year old business firewall that’s build like a tank. He cracks it open and finds a complete x86 embedded motherboard inside, and sets off to restore it and turn it into a retro gaming computer (see the video from his Odd & Obsolete YouTube channel below the break).
COMPUTERS
Hackaday Podcast 152: 555 Timer Extravaganza, EMF Chip Glitching 3 Ways, A Magnetic Mechanical Keyboard, And The Best Tricorder Ever

Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi as they bring you up to speed on the best stories and projects from the week. There’s some pretty unfortunate news for the physical media aficionados in the audience, but if you’re particularly keen on 50 year old integrated circuits, you’ll love hearing about the winners of the 555 Timer Contest. We’ll take a look at a singing circuit sculpture powered by the ESP32, extol the virtues of 3D printed switches, follow one hacker’s dream of building the ultimate Star Trek tricorder prop, and try to wrap our heads around how electronic devices can be jolted into submission. Stick around to the end as we take a close look at some extraordinary claims about sniffing out computer viruses, and wrap things up by wondering why everyone is trying to drive so far.
COMPUTERS
This End Times Cyberdeck Is Apocalypse-Ready

In the cyberdeck world, some designs are meant to evoke a cyberpunk vibe, an aesthetic that’s more lighthearted than serious. Some cyberdecks, though, are a little more serious about hardening their designs against adverse conditions. That’s where something like the ARK-io SurvivalDeck comes into play. Granted, there does...
ELECTRONICS
Ultra Cheap PCB Wrenches Make Perfect Kit Accessory

Let’s make one thing abundantly clear. We do not, under any circumstances, recommend you replace your existing collection of wrenches with ones made out of PCBs. However, as creator [Ben Nyx] explains, they do make for an extremely cheap and lightweight temporary tool that would be perfect for distributing with DIY kits.
TECHNOLOGY
Cables Too Long? Try Cable Management Via DIY Coiling

Annoyed by excessively-long cables? Tired of the dull drudgery and ugly results of bunching up the slack and wrapping it with a twist-tie? Suffer no longer, because the solution is to make your own coiled cables!. The process begins with wrapping a cable around a mandrel, then heating it as...
TECHNOLOGY
3D Printed Magnetic Switches Promise Truly Custom Keyboards

While most people are happy to type away at whatever keyboard their machine came with, for the keyboard enthusiast, there’s no stone to be left unturned in the quest for the perfect key switch mechanism. Enter [Riskable], with an innovative design for a 3D printed mechanism that delivers near-infinite adjustment without the use of springs or metallic contacts.
TECHNOLOGY
Acid-Damaged Game Boy Restored

The original Game Boy was the greatest selling handheld video game system of all time, only to be surpassed by one of its successors. It still retains the #2 position by a wide margin, but even so, they’re getting along in years now and finding one in perfect working condition might be harder than you think. What’s more likely is you find one that’s missing components, has a malfunctioning screen, or has had its electronics corroded by the battery acid from a decades-old set of AAs.
VIDEO GAMES
Electronic Lead Screws – Not Just For Threading Anymore

An electronic leadscrew is an increasingly popular project for small and mid-sized lathes. They do away with the need to swap gears in and out to achieve the proper ratio between spindle speed and tool carriage translation, and that makes threading a snap. But well-designed electronic leadscrews, like this one from [Hobby Machinist], offer so much more than just easy threading.
TECHNOLOGY
A DIY CAD Mouse You Can Actually Build

When you spend a lot of time on the computer doing certain more specialised tasks (no, we’re not talking about browsing cat memes on twitter) you start to think that your basic trackpad or mouse is, let’s say, lacking a certain something. We think that something may be called ‘usability’ or maybe ease-of-use? Any which way, lots of heavy CAD users gush over their favourite mouse stand-ins, and one particularly interesting class of input devices is the Space Mouse, which is essentially patented up-to-the-hilt and available only from 3DConnexion. But what about open source alternatives you can build yourselves? Enter stage left, the Orbion created by [FaqT0tum.] This simple little build combines an analog joystick with a rotary knob, with a rear button and OLED display on the front completing the user interface.
COMPUTERS
Tire Review

Akebono Announces AAPEX 2021 Trivia Contest Winners

The Akebono team presented visitors of their AAPEX booth in Las Vegas with trivia questions to test their knowledge of Akebono. The contest was designed to bring awareness to the companies 40-plus years of OEM, OES and aftermarket expertise in North America, and even challenge the company’s closest followers.
BUSINESS
Directional Antenna 3-Way

If you read old antenna books, you’ll probably see the idea of phased vertical antennas. These use certain lengths of coax to control the phase of a signal going to three verticals in a triangular configuration. Depending on the phasing, you can cause the array of antennas to be directional in one of three directions. [DX Commander] designed a very modern version of this antenna and shows the theory behind it in a recent video that you can see below.
TECHNOLOGY
DIY “Solid State Drive” Puts Four Bytes In Your Pocket

In a relatively short amount of time, the average capacity of USB flash drives has skyrocketed. It wasn’t so long ago that two and four gigabyte drives were considered to be on the high end, but today you can grab a 512 GB drive for less than $50 USD. In fact they’ve gotten so large that it can feel wasteful using them for some tasks, and we occasionally find ourselves wishing we could find some modern USB drives that didn’t rival the storage capacity of our whole computer.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

Comparing the 5 Best Ring Video Doorbells Available in 2022

The Ring brand has become to video doorbells what Kleenex is to tissues or Ziplock is to plastic bags — you see a video doorbell and automatically think “Oh, there’s a Ring Video Doorbell.” When a brand becomes the recognized noun for a product, you know it’s a quality product. Ring Video Doorbells are rather impressive. They can stream and record video in HD and have two-way talk so you can talk to whoever is at your door. Some Ring Video Doorbells have package alerts to notify you when your packages arrive, and others have head-to-toe video so you can continue...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Get 50% Off These Headphones That Fit Inside Your Ski Helmet

Pulling off aerial feats may seem like cake work for veteran snowboarders, but most people watching them forget the amount of concentration that’s needed to land them correctly. Music certainly helps, but most headphones aren’t practical for snowboarding, which is why you need to know about the OutdoorMaster Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Helmet Drop-in Headphones. They’re designed specifically for skiers and snowboarders wearing helmets. Best of all, there’s a 50% discount that drops its price down to $35. Originally $69.99, use coupon code ‘ATFJT6OU’ to snag 50% off and pay only $35. That’s less than the cost of snowboard rentals at most places....
ELECTRONICS
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
SPY

Review: Does Razer’s Zephyr Mask Really Live up to Its Main Task?

When Razer first debuted their Zephyr mask at CES in 2021, dubbed “Project Hazel,” much of the buzz around the device fell into those who were genuinely interested in its features and those who believed it to be another step towards the dystopian hell of our COVID-19 reality. Regardless of where on the spectrum between those two beliefs you fell, chances are good that there was an interest in checking it out for yourself to see what all the fuss was about it. Razer quickly made the mask a reality, debuting the Zephyr in limited quantities last fall — and...
ELECTRONICS
Giving Vintage Synths New Life In A Potentiometer Cleaning Showdown

As anyone who has ever owned a piece of older equipment that has a potentiometer in it can attest to, these mechanical components do need their regular cleaning ritual. Whether it’s volume knobs on a receiver or faders on a mixer, over time they get crackly, scratchy and generally imprecise due to the oxidation and gunk that tends to gather inside them.
ELECTRONICS
Learning The Ropes With A Raspberry Pi Mandelbrot Cluster

You’ve probably heard it said that clustering a bunch of Raspberry Pis up to make a “supercomputer” doesn’t make much sense, as even a middle-of-the-road desktop could blow it away in terms of performance. While that may be true, the reason most people make Pi clusters isn’t for raw power, it’s so they can build experience with parallel computing without breaking the bank.
COMPUTERS

