Reported by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on January 24th:. As of 9:00 a.m. this morning and according to the Maryland Department of Health, Howard County’s positivity rate is 12.77% which is a decrease from 16% last week. and our 7-day moving average case rate per 100k is 63.73, which decreased from 114 last week. While we are seeing a significant decline in the COVID-19 case rate, hospitalizations and cases remain high around the state. There are currently 36 COVID-19 patients in both the ICU and Acute Care units at Howard County General Hospital.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO