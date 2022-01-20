ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County Man Turns ‘Luck’ Into ‘Gold’ With $1,000,000 Win On Florida Lottery Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, FL. – The Florida Lottery announced that Keith Anderson, 49, of Lutz, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Anderson purchased his winning ticket from Lutz Petroleum, located at 18215 US Highway 41 North in Lutz.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

