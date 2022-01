Nick Saban, Jerry West and other sports figures from West Virginia recently signed a letter urging Sen. Joe Manchin III to support the passage of voting rights legislation. The letter, sent to the Democrat from West Virginia last week and made public Monday, says the Freedom to Vote Act would “secure our democracy.” Along with the Alabama football coach and NBA Hall of Famer, the other signers of the letter were former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, former West Virginia University athletic director Oliver Luck and former NFL linebacker Darryl Talley.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO