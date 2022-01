The Corporate Governance Institute was set up in 2020 to bridge the global certification skills gap among board members. Edtech start-up the Corporate Governance Institute has announced its plans to create 20 new jobs. The company’s hiring plan is part of a broader €2m investment strategy that will see it double its staff headcount as well as scale internationally. It is currently advertising for a marketing copywriter, learner support assistant and membership sales executive.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO