Jim Harbaugh earned his opportunity to weigh options, and now we wait

TheWolverine.com’s Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome discuss the waiting game that is the Jim Harbaugh saga, with NFL rumors continuing to run rampant and no new deal at Michigan signed. They also break down what kicker Jake Moody — the Lou Groza Award winner — returning for his fifth season means for the Maize and Blue and what kind of impact the decision has on the 2022 season. The guys finish with some basketball talk, with Michigan fresh off a 19-point victory at Maryland and set to take on Indiana Sunday afternoon in Bloomington.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO