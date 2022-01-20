ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL head coach gets second interview with Panthers

 3 days ago
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are interviewing former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden for its vacant offensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. This in-person visit marks his second interview with Matt Rhule.

Jay Gruden, the younger brother of former Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden, served as offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-13 and again with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He also spent time as an offensive assistant with the Buccaneers from 2002-08 with many years spent in the Arena Football League.

According to Sports Talk 790’s Aaron Wilson, the Carolina Panthers have also interviewed multiple other coaches for their vacant offensive coordinator position – including former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh, Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

The Carolina Panthers, who went just 5-12 this past season, fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady back in December. Running backs coach Jeff Nixon called the team’s offensive plays for the remainder of the season.

NFL assistant turns down Panthers

Veteran football coach Pep Hamilton has reportedly declined an interview for the Carolina Panthers vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Sports Talk 790’s Aaron Wilson.

Currently the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans, Hamilton has worked in the coaching field since 1997. A former quarterback himself, Hamilton played at Howard from 1993-96 before joining the coaching staff at his alma mater as the quarterbacks coach.

Following his time at Howard, Hamilton jumped into the NFL coaching world – joining the New York Jets’ staff in 2003 as an offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2004 and then coached wide receivers in 2005. Along with his time with the Jets and Texans, Hamilton has also held NFL jobs with the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

While Hamilton has held a handful of positions in the NFL, he has also spent some time at the collegiate level – spending the 2010-12 seasons at Stanford and 2017-18 seasons at Michigan. He also served as the head coach and general manager of the XFL’s DC Defenders in 2020 before joining the Texans’ staff.

Known for his success developing quarterbacks, Hamilton has coached players such as Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert and Davis Mills during his career.

