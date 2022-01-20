On the Move: Lawrence Dances to Samba TV

Praytell hires Brianna Bishop as SVP, creative strategy and Chris Newkirk as SVP, creative. Both are based in New York City. Bishop comes to the agency from Golin, where she served as creative director. She was previously a VP, creative at Taylor. At Praytell, Bishop is primarily tasked with leading the agency’s creative strategy group spearheading creative work for Destination Canada. Newkirk was also most recently at Golin, leading earned-first concept development and content creation for brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Nutella. He has also been New York head of creative at TBWAThe Integer Group and a creative director at SapientRazorfish. In his new post, he will lead Praytell’s portfolio of integrated campaign work, including all creative work for a major Electrify America campaign.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO