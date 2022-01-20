On the Move: Lawrence Dances to Samba TV

Horizon Media names Latraviette Smith-Wilson chief marketing and equity officer, a newly created role, effective Feb. 14. Smith-Wilson comes to Horizon from Essence Communications, where she most recently served as chief strategy & engagement officer. She was previously SVP, communications & strategy at Sundial Brands, senior advisor to the president & CEO at the National Urban League and VP p, global diversity & inclusion at American Express. In her new post, Smith-Wilson will serve on the Horizon executive board and global task force as well as lead its marketing committee. “Beyond her track record of successes, her engaging leadership style, and the platform and recognitions she’s earned, Latraviette brings a transformative nature; she’s an exceptional addition as we continue to drive industry change,” said Horizon Media founder and CEO Bill Koenigsberg.
