On the Move: Lawrence Dances to Samba TV

By Steve Barnes
 6 days ago

Samba TV, a tech company that lets brands and customers measure streaming engagement, hires Roku head of platform communications Dallas Lawrence as SVP and head of communications and brand, a newly created position. At Roku, Lawrence led all programming communications.

Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
Variety

Altice USA Promotes to Keith Bowen to News President as Cheddar Founder Jon Steinberg Exits

Digital entrepreneur Jon Steinberg is exiting the streaming business news service that he founded in 2016 and sold to cable operator Altice USA three years later. On Tuesday, Altice promoted Keith Bowen to president of Altice News and Advertising. He’ll succeed Steinberg in leading the cable operator’s in-house News 12 hyper-local news operation serving parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as Cheddar News, the i24News international news service that Altice launched in 2017 and Altice’s A4 advanced advertising data operation. As part of the transition, Kristin Malaspina has been tapped as general manager of Cheddar News and...
BUSINESS

